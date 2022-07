Kevin Durant is interested in a trade to the Miami Heat, but it is very difficult to see how such a deal would work based on what Durant and the Nets are hoping for. Durant would want to play for a Heat team alongside Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Kyle Lowry, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic. If Butler or Adebayo were included in a Durant trade with the Nets, Durant would already begin his Heat career unhappy. The Heat would likely struggle to put together any acceptable package that excludes the aforementioned players, as the Nets would not be terribly excited about a package centered around Tyler Herro.

