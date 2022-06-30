2019 Porsche 911 Turbo S Is A Powerful German Sports Car

This turbocharged masterpiece is the pride of Porsche.

Porsche has been known for its incredible performance and style for as long as most of us can remember. You may remember commercials of the 1990s depicting the brand as the top of the line in luxury. However, others may be interested in the vast racing empire built upon the backs of Germany's finest engineers. Either way, the reputation beholden to the Porsche automotive manufacturer is earned with blood, sweat, and tears. That's why so many sports car enthusiasts flock to the German manufacturer for the best performance modern technology has to offer.

This particular vehicle is a stunning example of the incredible abilities afforded to any Porsche driver with the courage to push the boundaries of automotive possibilities. For evidence of that, you need only to look at the potent engine which spins the wheels of this fiery 911. As the name eludes, this car utilizes the help of a high-spooling turbocharger to make its power. However, the engine itself is also a great platform with 3.8-liters of displacement in a flat-six forum, making it an excellent powertrain for any enthusiast who needs speed. All of this adds up to an astounding 580 horsepower and 516 ft/lbs of torque, making the Porsche one of the most powerful cars in its class.

With such a massive amount of torque for a European six-cylinder, you might expect an excellent power transfer method. Of course, you'd be correct in assuming Porsche's dedication to the proper use of its engine's incredible output. That level of control comes from an automatic transmission which has become an industry standard for performance and racing. All of that performance also comes with an outstanding level of safety from features such as the lane-keeping assist and parking assist. These options are further helped by the heated and ventilated seats, whose performance design ensures a stable ride and comfort alike. That's what makes this 2019 Porsche 911 Turbo the perfect candidate for your next automotive purchase.