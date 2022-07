Welcome back to my 2022 NHL Draft Rankings here at The Hockey Writers. As of this writing, we are now just a few days away from the annual fun that is the NHL Entry Draft. For the first time since the 2019 iteration in Vancouver, friends and family will be able to attend the festivities and see their loved ones pull on the jersey of an NHL team live on stage. Due to the pandemic that ravaged the globe, the 2020 and 2021 classes had to do it virtually over Zoom or in some cases, not at all. So, it’s going to be exciting to finally get some normalcy when it comes to the draft floor.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO