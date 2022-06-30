ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marijuana As An Appetite Suppressant? It's A Possibility

By Margaret Jackson
 4 days ago
Using cannabis as an appetite suppressant for weight management may seem counterintuitive, but one rare cannabinoid may have just that effect.

Delta-9 (d-9)-dominant tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV) has been found to curb hunger and also has the potential to help maintain normal blood sugar levels.

A study being conducted by Radicle Science Inc. will focus on the effects of d-9 THCV, as the rare cannabinoid is known, on energy, focus, attention, appetite and weight.

Vancouver, British Columbia-based InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM subsidiary BayMedica is providing the rare cannabinoids for Radicle Energy study.

D9-THCV is a naturally occurring cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant and is difficult to manufacture.

But through a proprietary process, BayMedica makes a d-9-dominant THCV to a high purity that is achieved through synthetic manufacturing. BayMedica’s cannabinoids comply with food-grade good manufacturing practice standards.

Data And Science Drives BayMedica Forward

The placebo-controlled study will include up to 900 adults ages 21 and older who live in the United States. The study includes three dosing groups, including a placebo group. BayMedica will supply the d-9 THCV, which will be formulated into a proprietary lozenge manufactured by Trokie.

“Radicle Science has been at the forefront of cannabinoid research, providing much-needed scientific evidence to validate the effects of cannabinoids, and Trokie is a leader in unique and effective delivery systems for cannabinoids,” BayMedica Senior Vice President and General Manager Shane Johnson said. “As a company driven by data and science, independent third-party research provides important information as we continue to expand our product portfolio of rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness market.”

While THCV is similar to THC, it has a slightly modified structure that produces significantly different physiological effects, including being non intoxicating. In addition, while THC is found in many strains of the cannabis plant, THCV is a rare cannabinoid generally found only in trace amounts of the plant.

“Consumers have been reporting anecdotal benefits from THCV, but to date we have sparse evidence on it and other rare cannabinoids,” Radicle Chief Research Officer Emily Pauli said. “We look forward to analyzing the results of this inaugural study of THCV, which is the first of its kind in a consumer-driven setting.”

With the availability of rare cannabinoids at commercial scale, product manufacturers and consumer brands now can deliver differentiated products, including augmenting existing CBD-based products made by companies like GW Pharmaceuticals GWPH, Charlotte’s Web Holdings CWBHF or CV Sciences CVSI, to consumers in the health and wellness marketplace.

The retail market for cannabinoids is expected to reach $26 billion by 2028 with a forecasted compound annual growth rate of more than 20% during the same period.

For more information about InMed Pharmaceuticals, click here. For more information about BayMedica LLC, click here.

Featured photo by David Gabrić on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

#Marijuana#Gw Pharmaceuticals#Synthetic Cannabinoids#Radicle Science Inc#Inm#Radicle Energy#D9 Thcv
