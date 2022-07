School shootings in the United States have hit record highs over the last decade. That sure is a sad fact of today's life in America. It's something we can't and shouldn't ignore because it is a stain people notice from around the world. You always want to believe it will never happen to you or your family but the sad reality is more and more parents, students, and teachers are becoming a part of school shootings.

IOWA COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO