The rock pictured above is the Freedom Rock located in Benton County, Iowa. Artist Ray 'Bubba' Sorenson II began the Freedom Rock project back in 2013. His goal was to place and paint a rock in each of Iowa's 99 counties according to the Des Moines Register. His goal was to represent each specific area's military history, depicting battles and paying tribute to veterans on each rock. Sorenson's original rock lays in Menlo, Iowa. He painted that back in 1999. Now, nearly 10 years after expanding his Freedom Rocks to every Iowa county, his journey is nearly done.

BENTON COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO