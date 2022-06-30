How 'The Letter' from a cancer doctor helps families with dying loved ones cope with grief

A father died by suicide shortly after his toddler son perished after being left in a hot car on Tuesday, officials say. The parent and child, who have not been publicly identified, were found by police in Chesterfield County, Virginia. In a press release, the Chesterfield Police Department said they received a call "indicating that an 18-month-old male may have been left unattended in a vehicle for several hours" shortly before noon. Shortly afterward, officials "received additional information indicating that the child's father was ... making suicidal statements."
