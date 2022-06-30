How 'The Letter' from a cancer doctor helps families with dying loved ones cope with grief

Doctors told the mother that her 3-year-old daughter can no longer see her nursery friends after a suspected water infection turned out to be cancer. When her daughter’s symptoms worsened, after two courses of antibiotics, the mother kept insisting that the child needed to see someone in person. The doctor at the hospital told the mother that he could feel the tumor just by touching the area. “She can’t go to nursery and see her friends at the moment because of her low immunity and she still has a further 27 weeks of chemo to go. Me and her dad just want her to have something to look forward to because all she waits for is the pins and needles she’ll get from her chemo treatment.” the mother reportedly said.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 24 DAYS AGO