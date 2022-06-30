ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Wegmans recalls Vidalia onions over concern of listeria contamination

By Jimmy Jordan
The Ithaca Voice
The Ithaca Voice
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ITHACA, N.Y.—Vidalia onions at Wegmans locations across New York State, including the one in Ithaca, have been recalled due to a potential listeria contamination. Listeria is a foodborne disease that’s dangerous...

ithacavoice.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Beloved New York Store May Owe Nearly 1 Million New Yorkers Money

One of "New York's favorite stores" exposed the personal information of over 3 million customers. On Thursday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced she secured $400,000 from Wegmans following a nationwide data breach. Wegmans Exposed New York Customer's Personal Information. “Wegmans failed to safely store and seal its consumers’...
RETAIL
cnycentral.com

Holiday weekend could lead to possible covid case spike

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Many people will be traveling and coming together to celebrate the holiday weekend but health experts in Onondaga County say they do have some concerns, as some aren’t vaccinated or boosted. “Hopefully, we’re in a pretty good spot right now locally. Hopefully, the spike that...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

Top Shops To Buy Meats For Grilling In Upstate New York

Where can you buy meat locally in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse area to help support local business?. According to a recent Forbes magazine article, 75% of U.S. adults own a grill or smoker. That means plenty of people will put it to some good use this during the warmer weather. You have to remember to be safe, and also make sure you grill delicious food too.
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brockport, NY
City
Penfield, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Geneseo, NY
State
Massachusetts State
City
Onondaga, NY
City
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Health
City
Irondequoit, NY
City
Town Of Pittsford, NY
Ithaca, NY
Food & Drinks
Ithaca, NY
Lifestyle
City
Ridgemont, NY
City
Canandaigua, NY
City
Geneva, NY
City
Elmira, NY
13 WHAM

Fire at Ferrara Lumber store in Seneca Falls under investigation

Seneca Falls, N.Y. — The Seneca Falls Fire Department is investigating a large fire at Ferrara Lumber, a home improvement store, Sunday night. Authorities say the fire started around 5:30 p.m. At least 15 fire crews responded to the scene along with three ambulances. It took fire crews several...
SENECA FALLS, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police looking for alleged Weis Markets steak thief

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are asking the public for help in identifying an alleged steak thief from Weis Markets over the holiday weekend. The Elmira Police Department posted a photo of a man at Weis Markets, saying he allegedly stole about $250 worth of premium steaks around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. […]
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wegmans#Vidalia#Onion#Food Drink#Cicero#Hornell
96.1 The Breeze

Tonawanda Woman Arrested By New York State Police For Larceny In Lockport

A Western New York woman was arrested by New York State Police at the Walmart in Lockport for Larceny. NYSP Troopers arrested the woman after receiving a call to the Walmart Supercenter located on South Transit Road. Angela Fitzsimons, who was allegedly trying to exit the store with unpaid merchandise, was stopped by Walmart employees. She was arrested and charged with Petit Larceny. She was taken into custody by Troopers and taken to the State Police precinct in Lockport for processing. She was released with a ticket and will return to court in Lockport at a later date.
LOCKPORT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
cnycentral.com

Camillus Police recover $6,000 in illegal fireworks after receiving a tip

Camillus, N.Y. — A tip to Camillus Police led to the agency and New York State Fire officials recovering $6,000 in illegal fireworks sales, the agency said. The police department shared the hefty recovery in a Saturday post on Twitter. The post showed several different brands of illegal fireworks...
CAMILLUS, NY
Shore News Network

Veteran Syracuse Police Captain Retires

SYRACUSE, NY – A veteran officer of the Syracuse Police Department is moving on to bigger and better things, retirement. “The Syracuse Police Department would like to congratulate Captain Michael Yarema on his retirement. From his date of hire through his last day of service, Captain Yarema has served the men and women of the Syracuse Police Department and the citizens of Syracuse with honor, integrity and to the absolute best of his ability for over 27 years,” the department said. “Captain Yarema’s career has not only been marked by excellence in the field, but excellence in leading personnel. “
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

A bakery in Skaneateles fails their health inspection: June 12-18

(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of June 12 to June 18, 2022. One restaurant failed their inspection: Skaneateles Bakery on Jordan Street in Skaneateles. The bakery had no critical violations and 7 other violations. You can see the details of the infractions below.
SKANEATELES, NY
WHEC TV-10

Water from canal helped to put out Seneca Falls fire

Massive flames ripped through a Seneca Falls staple, Ferrara Lumber. You can see the heavy smoke and crews battling the flames. Carly Brown said that people are devastated by the damage. “Our neighbor in our building, she found out about it, she was like I can’t believe this is terrible she was almost in tears because of it,” Brown said.
SENECA FALLS, NY
WCAX

Motorcycle crashes on Vermont roads

WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - In addition to a fatal motorcycle crash on Sunday, there were two crashes involving motorcycles over the weekend that left people injured. One happened Sunday afternoon in Warren at the intersection of Route 100 and Powderhound Rd. Police say two bikers drove into the northbound lane...
WARREN, VT
The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
678K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

 https://ithacavoice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy