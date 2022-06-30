Wegmans recalls Vidalia onions over concern of listeria contamination

SYRACUSE, NY – A veteran officer of the Syracuse Police Department is moving on to bigger and better things, retirement. “The Syracuse Police Department would like to congratulate Captain Michael Yarema on his retirement. From his date of hire through his last day of service, Captain Yarema has served the men and women of the Syracuse Police Department and the citizens of Syracuse with honor, integrity and to the absolute best of his ability for over 27 years,” the department said. “Captain Yarema’s career has not only been marked by excellence in the field, but excellence in leading personnel. “

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO