ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Three people were transported to the hospital after being involved in a two-car motor vehicle incident in the Town of Floyd in Oneida County. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Route 49 westbound around 5:17 p.m. on June 30 after receiving a report of a two-vehicle accident with a vehicle on fire. After arriving at the scene deputies determined that 31-year-old Jonathan Jackson Jr. from Utica was operating a grey 2010 Ford sedan Westbound in the passing lane on Route 49.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO