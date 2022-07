On July 3, the Winnipeg Jets officially announced that Rick Bowness would take over as the team’s next head coach, as he was signed to a two-year, $2.5 million per year contract. Given the conditions of the contract, it seems as though he may not have much time to impress the management group. Unfortunately, he has his work cut out for him, as the team finished last season with plenty of issues that need to be addressed immediately.

