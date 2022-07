Upstate New York is known for the number of famous authors that have left a mark here. Sure, there are dozens more who claim New York City as their home, but there is a galaxy of literary stars who have left an enormous footprint on our region, too. From classics to children's books to Pulitzer Prize winners to several books that have made it to the Hollywood screen, this is an amazing list. And it includes all eras, from old timers like Herman Melville to the "new kids on the literary block," like Lauren Groff.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO