We all know Homelander has a thing for milk, but in the most recent episode of The Boys, Homelander actor Antony Starr had the opportunity to milk a real-life cow. Unfortunately for Starr, the cow's attitude during the scene was one of non-excitement at being filmed while having its teats pulled on. Homelander's infatuation with milk dates back to The Boys' first season, when Madelyn Stilwell (Elisabeth Shue) would caress him in her lap while producing milk for her young infant. Each season since has included at least one awkward milk scene, and Season 3 ups the ante by having Homelander milk a cow and drink its milk straight out of a bucket.

