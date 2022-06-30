ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Secures $49.3 Million for Locks & Dams in Energy & Water Appropriations Package

By Sean Leary
 4 days ago
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17), a member of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, helped advance out of Committee a comprehensive energy and water funding bill that would bring significant federal investments to communities in Northwest and Central Illinois. “Strong, modern and updated infrastructure is critical to our families and communities,”...

