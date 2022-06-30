ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'A real life glitch': Hilarious moment Palmeiras star Gustavo Scarpa trips over while taking a corner after accidentally kicking the LINESMAN'S leg in the Copa Libertadores

By Jacob Ranson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Palmeiras star and Nottingham Forest target Gustavo Scarpa stole the headlines of his side's 3-0 victory over Cerro Porteno in the Copa Libertadores, as he tripped over while taking a corner.

The hilarious moment happened in the round of 16 first leg in Paraguay on Wednesday.

In just the eighth minute, Palmeiras star Scarpa went to take a corner kick from the left flank when it was still 0-0 at the General Pablo Rojas Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WyaoT_0gQlDI4900
Palmeiras star Gustavo Scarpa tripped over while taking a corner in Copa Libertadores clash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VMf12_0gQlDI4900
The Brazilian midfielder accidentally kicked the back of the linesman's foot and fell over

The official stepped aside to give the Brazilian midfielder enough space to deliver the set piece, but then decided to make a step to his right, and blocked the forward from kicking the ball.

The 28-year-old then accidentally kicked the back of the lineman's foot and fell on the ground in dramatic fashion.

Scarpa was evidently in some pain as he lied on the grass after being brought down by the linesman, but the midfielder managed to shake it off and continue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kpaxh_0gQlDI4900
The 28-year-old was evidently in some pain as he lied on the grass after being brought down

The blip didn't seem to derail the reigning champions as they went on to seal an emphatic 3-0 win to take back to the second leg in Brazil.

Forward Rony opened the scoring on the hour mark and completed his brace just nine minutes later.

Murilo Cerqueira sealed the win for the Copa Libertadores holders just three minutes before full-time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45EHh6_0gQlDI4900
Rony (left) notched a brace in the match and celebrated with team-mate Gustavo Scarpa

A few fans reacted to Scarpa's hilarious corner on social media after the match finished.

One fan tweeted: 'A real life glitch. While another added: 'That's a special kind of foul.'

Scarpa has reportedly been attracting interest from Premier League side Nottingham Forest and Greek outfit Olympiacos this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v7Eb8_0gQlDI4900
Scarpa has reportedly been attracting interest from Premier League side Nottingham Forest

Brazilian media outlet UOL Esporte is reporting that the Reds and Olympiacos, both owned by Evangelos Marinakis, want the midfielder.

He is, however, still in the middle of his season with the Brazilian league campaign running from April until the end of November.

Scarpa's contract is due to expire on New Year's Eve, meaning the one-cap Brazil international able to sign a pre-contract with clubs as of next month for a free transfer, with the player apparently keen on a move to Europe.

