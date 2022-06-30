ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'It's not even close to justice': Mother of boy, 10, who was mauled to death by XL Bully dog named 'Beast' condemns prison sentences handed to owners as she vows to appeal after they were jailed for total of seven years

By Claudia Aoraha For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The mother of a young boy, who was killed by a 7st dog named Beast, is demanding that its owners get longer prison sentences after her son's tragic death.

Jack Lis, 10, died after being mauled by the killer XL Bully dog that weighed a 'muscular' 96.5lbs in November 2021 - and his mother Emma Whitfield has now set up a petition calling for justice.

Amy Salter, 29, and Brandon Hayden, 19, were in charge of the raging animal when it launched an attack on schoolboy Jack in Caerphilly, South Wales.

Hayden was jailed for four years and six months while Salter was handed three years at Cardiff Crown Court.

But heartbroken Ms Whitfield has now set up a petition against the sentences and said it is 'not even close to justice.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SZ4X9_0gQlCHDd00
Jack Lis, 10, was mauled to death by the killer XL Bully dog that weighed a 'muscular' 96.5lbs. His mother is now demanding that sentences of the dog's owners should be longer 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NdO1l_0gQlCHDd00
Video stills of the dog named 'Beast' in the days before the fatal attack on Jack Lis, 10, who died from the horrific mauling in Caerphilly, South Wales

Emma, of Caerphilly, South Wales, said: 'Deep down I'm not sure whether I will ever get the chance to appeal but I have to do everything in my power to try. If I don't I will feel as though I have failed Jack.

'For Brandon Hayden the courts said it was medium culpability because the dog wasn't used as a weapon or for intimidation. If that dog can't be deemed intimidating I really don't know what can.

'We've all seen the CCTV. The dog doesn't take its eyes off that child for a very long time and it lunges at people. I wouldn't ever want to even walk past that dog. To tell me that's not intimidating is surely not right.'

A court heard Hayden had seen the dog advertised 'for free' on Facebook with a warning that it was 'not good with other dogs.'

He was caught on CCTV cameras in the days leading up to the attack holding the animal on a lead as it lunged towards shoppers and children.

The footage also showed one boy dropping his scooter and running to hide behind a wall when Beast growled and pulled on the lead.

Hayden had bought the dog just five days before the attack on Jack and asked Amy Salter if it could live in her home.

Jack went to the address in Penyrheol, Caerphilly, on November 8 last year when he was attacked by Beast and suffered unsurvivable injuries.

Mother Emma said it is heartbreaking to know that Hayden could be released from prison without serving his full sentence.

She said: 'To think he'll be out in a couple of years for good behaviour.

'He got four years and six months because some of the charges will run concurrently. I don't want to say ignored but some of the charges seem to have not been acted on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36veWT_0gQlCHDd00
Jack's heartbroken mother Emma Whitfield (pictured) has now set up a petition against the sentences and said it is 'not even close to justice'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gm4eB_0gQlCHDd00
Brandon Hayden (left) and Amy Salter (right) were jailed at Cardiff Crown Court after admitting being in charge of a dog that mauled Jack Lis to death. Hayden was jailed for four years and six months while Salter was handed a three year sentence

'Amy Salter stood laughing while that dog lunged at people and even children. She let it into her house with no protection for the dog and no protection for people from the dog. Why does she get away with one and a half years in prison?

'When you break it down like that, how is that justice for the death of my son? It's not even close to justice.

'No sentence will ever be enough. But I do definitely think more could have been done.

'This is why I need to try and appeal. I hope the response to the petition can show how much support we have and how many people disagree with the sentences passed.

'I've spent days since the sentences were passed sifting through research and reading through guidelines.

'I was told immediately after the sentences that because they fell within the sentencing guidelines there was no chance I would be able to appeal.

'We're just plodding on, I don't know how else to express it. It's still very much about taking it one step at a time, day by day for us.'

Emma, who lives with her partner and nine-year-old son, said she had never met Hayden or Salter.

She said: 'I had no idea who Brandon Hayden was. I had seen Amy Salter before around the school while picking up the kids, but had never spoken to her.

'I knew the type of people who hung around that shop and I stayed well away. Those people you see in the CCTV are always around there. It's that kind of thing.

'I'm a quiet person and hadn't met many people in the area prior to all of this, even though I've lived here 11 years, but have since met a lot of people and spoken to them.

'Without a doubt if I knew anything about that animal there is no way on Earth Jack would have gone in there. We always talked with the kids about how to stay safe around animals.'

Comments / 95

Wilson ???
4d ago

Omg precious little boy 💔 same age as my son and resembles him as well. I can only imagine this moms pain. Prayers for her strenght 💔😔💯

Reply
38
Sandra Patterson
3d ago

This is horrific. They should be held accountable far more than this. The training of the dog and the inhumane attack. Definitely could have been avoided. Dear Mom 🙏 lifted.

Reply
24
Debbie Thompson
4d ago

A dog like this deserves to be put down immediately. Both parties deserve 15 years in prison minimum sentence

Reply(14)
54
Related
Daily Mail

Family of Emmett Till demand arrest of white woman, 88, after discovering unserved 1955 warrant accusing her of kidnapping the black teen before he was lynched by pair of men in Mississippi

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Groom filmed punching his bride when she beat him at a game during their wedding in Uzbekistan is charged with 'petty hooliganism' and faces just 15 days in jail after pair 'reconciled'

A spiteful groom who punched his wife in the head on their wedding day after she beat him at a party game has been charged over the attack. The man, who has not been named, beat his betrothed after she won a race to unwrap sweets that had been organised by guests at their wedding in the southern region of Surkhandaryo on June 6, with footage going viral online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Twist in case of missing 11-year-old boy who was miraculously found as cops delivering the good news to his family allegedly uncover secret drug lab at the home and arrest the father

The father of a boy who spent the night in freezing cold weather after going missing has been arrested after police allegedly discovered a drug lab in his home. Christopher Wilson, 11, was found safe and well on Thursday morning after he vanished Wednesday afternoon in Sydney's Hills District and spent a night in icy 4C temperatures.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Sentencing Guidelines#Day By Day#Xl Bully#Cardiff Crown Court#Cctv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Mail

Shocking mugshot reveals how life of drink and drugs have ravaged the once boyish good looks of star of British gangster film Empire State - as he is jailed for eight months for burglary

A former actor's 2022 mugshot shows the ravages that decades of drink and drugs have brought as he is jailed for eight months after burgling a home in Newcastle. Jason Hoganson, 51, from Wallsend, was a striking-looking teenager when he was pictured in 1987 in stonewashed denim jacket and with bleached blond hair as he landed a role in Empire State alongside Ray McAnally, Jamie Foreman and Martin Landau.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Inside the 'gates of hell': Couple who trafficked more than 40 Slovakian orphaned 'slaves' into Britain and forced them to work at their car wash while stealing £300,000 from their accounts to blow on gambling and cars are jailed

A couple trafficked more than 40 Slovakian 'slaves' and forced them to do nearly £1m worth of work for free to fund their gambling addiction. Maros Tancos and Joanna Gomulska, both 46, were the ringleaders of a modern slavery and human trafficking operation in Bristol have been jailed for a total of 25 years.
GAMBLING
Daily Mail

Derek Chauvin could be sentenced to 25 years in prison for violating George Floyd's rights as prosecutors say he was 'cold-blooded' in kneeling on the black man's neck

Federal prosecutors asked a judge on Wednesday to sentence a former Minneapolis officer to 25 years for violating the rights of George Floyd, saying Derek Chauvin's actions were cold-blooded and needless as he knelt on the black man's neck while Floyd repeatedly said he couldn't breathe. In a motion filed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Mail

Ex-boyfriend, 22, is charged with murder two days after 20-year-old New York mom was shot dead at point-blank range while pushing their three month-old baby in a stroller through the Upper East Side

A 22-year-old man believed to be the father of a three-month-old baby has been arrested by police in New York and charged with the murder of the child's mother - who died after she was shot point-blank in the head while pushing their daughter in a stroller on the Upper East Side.
BROOKLYN, NY
Oxygen

A Husband Frantically Called To 911 To Report Finding His Wife Hanging In Their Basement, But What Really Happened?

When a 911 call came in just before 9 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2018, the caller sounded frantic. “My wife tried to kill herself. She’s in the f---ing basement,” Jimmy Allan screamed into the phone, according to a recording obtained by “Dateline: The Last Day,” a new series devoted to exploring victims' final hours to shed light on their deaths, available to stream on Peacock.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

461K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy