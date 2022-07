Shoshannah Stern, an actress and activist for the Deaf community, is set to star in, executive produce, and write a new drama thriller series, Disquiet, for AMC. Deadline reports the series will follow Cassie Edwards, a Certified Deaf Interpreter (CDI) who returns to her hometown to assist in a case involving a mysterious death. The victim is the former head of Cassie's school for the Deaf, and the only witness is a former student. Cassie takes on the role of interpreter to help determine what happened and, in turn, is forced to confront her past.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO