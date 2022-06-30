ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Evidence Shows Russia Lied About Deadly Ukraine Shopping Mall Attack

By Marita Vlachou
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yXdfs_0gQlAark00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wWXt1_0gQlAark00 Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters work to take away debris at a shopping center burned after a rocket attack in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, on June 28, 2022. (Photo: Efrem Lukatsky via Associated Press)

Firsthand witnesses and closed circuit television footage have discredited Russia’s several — and often conflicting — claims about a deadly missile strike on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk, Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia attacked the mall on Monday while over 1,000 people were inside. The attack killed at least 18 people, while 36 remain missing, according to Human Rights Watch .

Russia’s defense ministry denied the attack was meant to target civilians, according to Reuters .

“In Kremenchuk, Russian forces struck a weapons depot storing arms received from the United States and Europe with high-precision air-based weapons,” the ministry said in a daily statement Tuesday on the state of the war.

The Russians also disputed Zelenskyy’s statement that the mall was crowded.

“The detonation of stored ammunition for Western weapons caused a fire in a non-functioning shopping centre located next to the depot,” the statement continues.

CCTV footage, cited by The Guardian , showed there were two missiles fired in the area within minutes of each other. The first hit the shopping mall, while the second struck a nearby factory, the one Russia claims was used to store weapons.

Human Rights Watch said it conducted two in-site investigations at the factory in question and did not uncover any evidence to support Russia’s claims that the facility was used to store military equipment provided by the West.

“It’s a place for making road equipment, machines for road construction,” Svitlana Rybalko, from the regional State Emergency Service, told the BBC . “There’s also a greenhouse nearby where workers grow cucumbers.”

The BBC reported that the factory is about 300 meters away from the shopping center, separated by a wall and rail tracks. This shows that Russia’s claims that “secondary explosions” are responsible for a fire inside the mall are “unlikely,” the BBC wrote.

Witnesses have also cast doubt on Russia’s allegation that the mall was not in operation.

The BBC labeled the claim as “false” after talking to several staff and shoppers, including a woman living in a village nearby who regularly visits the area for shopping and said the mall has been “constantly open.” The woman showed the BBC video shot inside the mall two days before the attack, with shoppers walking around and stores open for business.

Human Rights Watch said it spoke to 15 people, including local officials and some of those injured in the attack, who confirmed the center was open to the public.

Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations, on Monday presented another allegation ― which contradicts the defense ministry’s statement on Tuesday ― claiming the attack was staged.

“Looks like we are dealing with a new #Bucha -style #Ukrainian provocation,” Polyanskiy tweeted. Russia previously claimed that photos and videos of atrocities committed by its soldiers in Bucha, Ukraine, were fake.

In another Twitter message, reported by the BBC, Polyanskiy said his tweet did not contradict Russia’s Ministry of Defense.

Polanskiy added reports of the attack “will be used by Ukraine to attract as much attention as possible through promoting [a] false version of what happened.”

Reports of the incident have garnered the attention of world leaders. French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday called the attack “a new war crime.”

“Russia cannot and should not win,” Macron said at the end of the G-7 summit in Germany, according to The Associated Press.

Zelenskyy also addressed the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday saying Russia is a “terrorist state,” committing “daily terrorist acts.”

“We need to act urgently to do everything to make Russia stop the killing spree,” Zelenskyy said.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 3

Related
Bloomberg

Putin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in Ukraine

Sign up here to get the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. You can also follow us on Telegram here. Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to justify his war in Ukraine as legal under international law at his flagship economic forum on Friday. Sitting beside him on the stage, a key ally diplomatically disagreed.
POLITICS
Daily Beast

You’ll Never Guess the Lie Putin Has Come Up With Now

Russia’s flagship economic event, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF, which ended over the weekend), served as another reflection of the country’s shifting place in the world. After Russia invaded Ukraine and was largely shunned by the international community, Western investors who had turned up at the event dubbed “the Russian Davos” in droves during previous years were conspicuously absent. Likewise, there would be no foreign moderator. This year’s SPIEF was moderated by Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the controversial media outlet RT (formerly known as Russia Today).
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Guardian

Exhausted Russian fighters complain of conditions in eastern Ukraine

Russia’s assault on Ukraine’s east has brought it some battlefield success as its military has advanced slowly in fierce fighting in Donbas. But those gains have come at a high price for the Russian invasion force, with evidence that high-level casualties are growing and that some units may be approaching exhaustion as the war moves past its 100-day mark.
MILITARY
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Shopping Mall#United Nations#Human Rights Watch#Associated Press#Reuters#Russians#Cctv#Guardian
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Germany
The Spun

Vladimir Putin Spokesman Makes Feelings On Brittney Griner Very Clear

Vladimir Putin’s top spokesman disputed the U.S. State Department's claim that Brittney Griner is being held as a Russian hostage. Dmitry Peskov told NBC News’ Keir Simmons that he "strongly disagrees" with the hostage classification. “She violated Russian law, and now she’s being prosecuted,” Peskov said. “It’s not...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Is this the most insane explosion video of the Russia-Ukraine war?

A new video filmed last week, which appears to have been taken by Russian soldiers or pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine, gives viewers a glimpse of what it was like to be surrounded by an ammunition dump after a Ukrainian strike caused it to cook off. The video, which was posted...
MILITARY
HuffPost

HuffPost

92K+
Followers
5K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy