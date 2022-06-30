ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

One person dead after hit-and-run crash in Phoenix

By Dani Birzer
AZFamily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash that happened early Thursday morning near the I-17 overpass and Indian School Road. According to police, a witness...

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

3 dead, several others hurt after fight leads to shooting in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people are dead, four are hospitalized and several others were hurt after a fight led to a shooting late Sunday night at a home in Surprise. Around 10:30 p.m., several 911 calls were made regarding a shooting in a neighborhood on West Carlin Drive, near Reems Road and the U.S. 60. When police showed up, they found several people injured, three of whom later died. Investigators say a fight started during a party at the home, which led to a shooting. The victims have been identified as 38-year-old Carl Dinora, 41-year-old Conrradito Ochoa Navarro and 46-year-old Jason Hunt.
SURPRISE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
AZFamily

1 dead, several hurt in early morning shooting at Surprise home

A mild start to the Fourth with the possibility of storms. If we see storms in the state, they should remain in Eastern Arizona. Lightning, gusty winds and heavy rain are possible with mountain storms. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. The high for Monday is expected to top out at...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Three people shot during argument inside Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say three people were shot during a verbal fight between two people inside an apartment Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to an apartment near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road for reports of a shooting. Two men and one woman were found inside with gunshot...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Hit-and-run crash on I-10 temporarily closes highway in Avondale

AVONDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Transportation has announced that all I-10 westbound lanes at Dysart Road are open again. The interstate was temporarily closed following a hit-and-run crash that left a man severely injured. Officials with the Department of Public Safety said that the crash happened around...
AVONDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Cbs#Indian School Road#Nb
fox10phoenix.com

Woman dead following crash in south Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say a 68-year-old woman is dead following a crash on July 1 in south Phoenix. The crash happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road. According to police, officers were called to the scene at around 1:00 p.m. for reports of a collision.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Man found dead in backyard of Phoenix home after birthday party

PHOENIX — Police are investigating the death of a partygoer who was found shot in the backyard of a Phoenix home. Officers were called out to a home near 71st Avenue and Indian School Road around 10:15 a.m. on Sunday when the residents found the victim. >> Download the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Shooting leaves 2 hurt at shopping center in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been injured in a shooting late Monday morning at a shopping center near 48th Street and Baseline Road in Tempe. Officers responded to the shooting around 11:40 a.m. and arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds. Police say one has life-threatening injuries while the other person was not seriously hurt. Both were transported to an area hospital.
TEMPE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
AZFamily

Man found dead in front yard of his home in Phoenix identified

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have identified a man found dead in his front yard in Phoenix early Saturday morning. Officers arrived at a home near 42nd Street and Southern Avenue around 4 a.m. this morning to find a man lying in his front yard who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as 42-year-old Efren Cayeros.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Deputies seek 2 people in connection to deadly shooting in Black Canyon City

BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are trying to find two people in connection to a deadly shooting near a Family Dollar in Black Canyon City Saturday afternoon. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says around 2:45 p.m., deputies arrived at the scene to find an unresponsive person in a car just south of the store. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released. Police say that the investigation is still active and details surrounding what led to the shooting are still unknown.
BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ
AZFamily

Armed suspect shot by Phoenix police late Thursday night identified

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who allegedly fired a handgun at Phoenix police late Thursday night in Phoenix has been now been identified. Police say Kristopher Johnson, 40, was arrested after shooting at officers responding to a call about a suspicious person near 107th and Camelback Road. Officers said Johnson shot several rounds at them when he was asked to drop his gun. Officers fired back, causing him to run off from the area. Later that night, police say they got a call from a house in the neighborhood, reporting that they had found a man who had been shot.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy