See The Photos For ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ 4×05: “You Get What You Give”

Zahn McClarnon anchors an immersive adaptation of the Native American detective series. There's an edit early in "Monster Slayer," the first episode of the AMC series Dark Winds, that doubles as a mission statement. After an action-packed prologue setting up the mystery at the heart of this six-episode first season, we meet Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), a detective with the Navajo Tribal Police, as he stands over a tough biker he's forcing to rebury some poached artifacts. Director Chris Eyre (Smoke Signals) give him the full Western hero treatment, shooting McClarnon from a low angle, slowly revealing the contours of his handsome, weather-beaten face beneath his cowboy hat, and framing it all against a desert landscape bathed in sunlight. One cut later we're in a motel room playing an old Western movie where cowboys do battle with faceless Native Americans. It's a startling, if not subtle, moment of contrast between what sort of stories traditionally get told about this corner of the world and what Dark Winds has in mind.

TV SERIES ・ 28 DAYS AGO