Roswell, NM

See The Photos For ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ 4×05: “You Get What You Give”

fangirlish.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen they post preview pictures of Roswell, New Mexico and Michael Vlamis is giving us looks, you know that we’re all in for whatever it is. As long as Guerin is okay and Malex is endgame. Mondays episode of Roswell, New Mexico is entitled, “You Get...

fangirlish.com

Daniella Cressman

Homes in Roswell, New Mexico Are Underwater Due to Flooding

New Mexico has had a lot of trouble with wildfires this year, followed by intense rainfall. Many have feared that the recent rains could lead to flash floods in some areas. Unfortunately, this is now a reality: Roswell saw heavy rains on Sunday, June 26, 2022, and many other areas in the southern part of the state will likely experience heavy rains and floods as well.
ROSWELL, NM
earnthenecklace.com

Joy Wang Leaving KOB 4: Where Is the New Mexico News Anchor Going?

Joy Wang is one of those reporters who’s always on location reporting news-breaking stories. She’s now taking her amazing skill set elsewhere. Joy Wang announced she is leaving KOB 4 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Viewers who have followed her for six years want to know where she is going and if she will continue reporting in New Mexico. Here’s what the outgoing reporter said about leaving KOB 4.
Abby Joseph

3 Delightful Small Towns in New Mexico

New Mexico is one of the most varied and beautiful states in America. From the bleached bones of the desert to the snow-capped peaks of the mountains, there is an endless palette of colors and textures to inspire artists.
Source New Mexico

Invisible and toxic in New Mexico

In her 30 years working as a health care professional in the Navajo Nation, Adella Begaye witnessed the health impacts of extractive industries on Indigenous communities in the Southwest. “We know these toxins can impact the respiratory system, your heart and the lungs. All parts of the body,” she said,...
POLITICS
State
New Mexico State
Roswell, NM
Government
City
Roswell, NM
Roswell, NM
Entertainment
Daily Beast

For This Overlooked Southwest City, the Mountains Are Its Skyline

This is the latest in our twice-a-month series on underrated destinations, It’s Still a Big World. Another tree came crashing down. It fell on a trail leading to Spence Hot Springs, a natural spring north of the greater Albuquerque area, which I was visiting at the invitation of its tourism office. It was also a sign of more to come, as the six days were full of surprises.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
TVGuide.com

Dark Winds Review: A Solid Mystery and Outstanding Performances Propel AMC's Navajo Tribal Police Drama

Zahn McClarnon anchors an immersive adaptation of the Native American detective series. There's an edit early in "Monster Slayer," the first episode of the AMC series Dark Winds, that doubles as a mission statement. After an action-packed prologue setting up the mystery at the heart of this six-episode first season, we meet Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), a detective with the Navajo Tribal Police, as he stands over a tough biker he's forcing to rebury some poached artifacts. Director Chris Eyre (Smoke Signals) give him the full Western hero treatment, shooting McClarnon from a low angle, slowly revealing the contours of his handsome, weather-beaten face beneath his cowboy hat, and framing it all against a desert landscape bathed in sunlight. One cut later we're in a motel room playing an old Western movie where cowboys do battle with faceless Native Americans. It's a startling, if not subtle, moment of contrast between what sort of stories traditionally get told about this corner of the world and what Dark Winds has in mind.
TV SERIES

