Merrimac Police are investigating the report of the attempted luring of a 15-year-old teen on Sunday afternoon. The teen was approached by a man driving a silver Toyota around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Pine and Church Streets around 1:30 p.m, according to police chief Eric M. Shears. The man offered the teen a ride and money which was refused. The man drove off to the north towards New Hampshire, according Shears.

MERRIMAC, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO