Sacramento, CA

Person dies after being hit by train in Sacramento

ABC10
ABC10
 4 days ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person has died after being hit by a train in...

CBS Sacramento

Garbage Truck Overturns In West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A garbage truck has overturned in West Sacramento near Sutter Health Park on Monday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of 5th Street and Tower Bridge Gateway. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the garbage truck ended up on its side. It’s unclear if there were any injuries.  
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 dead, 4 injured in shooting outside Sacramento nightclub

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - One person was killed and four injured in a shooting in downtown Sacramento, police said on Monday morning. Police said the shooting happened near 15th Street and L Street just after 2 a.m. The downtown area is near nightclubs and restaurants. The Sacramento Bee reported the shooting...
SACRAMENTO, CA
TheDailyBeast

3 Adults Missing After Child Rescued From River in Sacramento: Cops

Three adult men remain missing after Sacramento County deputies responded to a potential drowning by California’s Three Mile Slough Bridge, authorities said. On Sunday, five adults were on the riverbank near a child swimming in the water, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. When the child began to drown, he added, all five of the adults entered the river to save them. The child was rescued successfully, but three of the adults did not exit the water. “Deputies searched the waterways with negative results,” the spokesperson added. “After exhausting all search efforts, deputies shifted their focus to a recovery.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire Damages Commercial Structure In Arden-Arcade

ARDEN-ARCADE (CBS13) – A fire damaged a commercial structure in Arden-Arcade on Sunday. According to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, crews arrived at the building on the corner of Watt Avenue and Cody Way and attacked the fire, then searched for victims. The building, which suffered heavy fire damage, is known to be occupied by homeless people and has also had several fires burn there, the district says. The fire has been extinguished. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Metro Fire is working a commercial structure fire in Arden Arcade. Crews arrived to heavy fire, initiated fire attack and completed a search for victims. The building is known to be occupied by homeless persons, and has burned several times in the recent past. pic.twitter.com/NDBn1CBhse — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) July 4, 2022  
ARDEN-ARCADE, CA
ABC10

Motorcyclist hurt in crash in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Citrus Heights. According to Citrus Heights police, the crash happened Saturday just before 5 p.m. on Old Auburn Road. The crash involved the motorcyclist and a vehicle.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
FOX40

Citrus Heights Police investigates crash at Old Auburn Road

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif (KTXL) — The Citrus Heights Police Department responded to a call around 4:55 p.m. Saturday about a crash that involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to Citrus Heights police, the collision happened on Old Auburn Road at Loi Linda Lane with the motorcyclist found on the ground. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Father Drowns In Lake Berryessa While Trying To Save Son

LAKE BERRYESSA (CBS13) – A father drowned in Lake Berryessa on Sunday afternoon while trying to rescue his son. At around 3 p.m. Sunday, Napa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a man drowning at Lake Berryessa. When they arrived, they learned that the man who drowned was 35-year-old Marciallo Perez of San Pablo, according to a sheriff’s department statement. Lake Berryessa (credit: Napa County Sheriff’s Office) Witnesses told sheriff’s deputies that Perez went into the water to rescue his son from drowning. The boy survived but Perez wasn’t able to make it back to shore and drowned. The sheriff’s office’s marine unit found Perez at 4:17 p.m. This is the second drowning in less than a week at Lake Berryessa, which is located about 67 miles west of Sacramento in Napa County.  
NAPA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Crews search for missing teen in Solano County's Putah Creek

WINTERS, Calif. — First responders in Solano County are searching the Putah Creek for a missing 18-year-old man who was allegedly involved in a crash just after midnight Sunday, the Solano County Sheriff's Office said. After midnight, deputies were called to the east end of Lake Solano County Park...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Police Shoot 75-Year-Old Man Allegedly Assaulting Wife

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Roads in the area of Gilgunn Way in South Sacramento were closed Saturday morning as officers investigated an officer-involved shooting. Shortly before 12:15 a.m., officers were called to a residence in the 5600 bock of Gilgunn Way for a report of a man threatening to kill his wife who was also on scene. Officers learned the 75-year-old was armed with a knife, and the wife had locked herself in a bathroom inside the residence, according to a news release. Once on scene, they saw the man was reportedly armed with two knives and communicated with him for more 10 minutes, utilizing verbal de-escalation techniques in an attempt to disarm him. Eventually, the individual, who remained armed, moved inside the bathroom and allegedly assaulted his wife. The victim was heard screaming as officers entered the residence, police said. Officers confronted the individual and one officer fired their duty weapon, rendering medical aid until the suspect was transported to a hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced deceased, according to police. Neither the victim nor any officers were injured during this incident.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 50, Dies After Shooting At Stockton Park

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 50-year-old man has died after a shooting at a Stockton park late Friday morning. Stockton police say officers responded to the 5400 block of Cosumnes Drive just after 10 a.m. to investigate reports of a person shot. There, officers found a man at Spanos Park who had been shot at least once. That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police say. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. No motive or suspect information has been released at this point. The name of the man killed has also not yet been released.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Man dies after shooting in Stockton's Spanos Park West neighborhood

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday morning in a North Stockton neighborhood. A 50-year-old man was shot around 10 a.m. Friday near a park on Cosumnes Drive in the Spanos Park West area of Stockton, according to police. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento local news

