Len Rome’s Local Health: Risks for dementia

(WYTV) – Are you afraid that dementia might sneak up on you as you grow older?

Over 50 million people around the world are dealing with it, twice as many women as men.

First, you can’t prevent it. Not every adult develops dementia, but there are risk factors that you can modify or change.

“Some of these are cardiovascular issues like blood pressure, smoking, obesity, diabetes, education. Sleep is an important factor as well as social isolation and the development of depression,” said Dr. Ronald Peterson, a physician of neurology at the Mayo Clinic.

Heaving drinking, hearing loss and even air pollution may also be risk factors. The best advice is to stay active–physically, socially and mentally.

You should:

Exercise

Read books

Go to lectures

See family and friends

Get your hearing checked

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WYTV.