ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Len Rome’s Local Health: Risks for dementia

By Len Rome
WYTV
WYTV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LsbEp_0gQl7Vtn00

(WYTV) – Are you afraid that dementia might sneak up on you as you grow older?

Over 50 million people around the world are dealing with it, twice as many women as men.

Len Rome’s Local Health: Don’t fight through pain

First, you can’t prevent it. Not every adult develops dementia, but there are risk factors that you can modify or change.

“Some of these are cardiovascular issues like blood pressure, smoking, obesity, diabetes, education. Sleep is an important factor as well as social isolation and the development of depression,” said Dr. Ronald Peterson, a physician of neurology at the Mayo Clinic.

Heaving drinking, hearing loss and even air pollution may also be risk factors. The best advice is to stay active–physically, socially and mentally.

You should:

  • Exercise
  • Read books
  • Go to lectures
  • See family and friends
  • Get your hearing checked
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WYTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WYTV

Len Rome’s Local Health: Don’t fight through pain

Many of us have a little soreness in our knee or our elbow that we notice when we exercise, even more so when we reach a certain age. A new national survey finds many Americans would rather fight through the pain than stop to deal with it.
HEALTH
WYTV

How to develop, maintain healthy bones

(WYTV) – Our bones are actually living organisms that build and break down, but when the body loses more bone than it makes, then we can have problems. Broken bones are not only painful, but in adults over 50, and more commonly in women, they can be a sign of a serious disease. That’s osteoporosis.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Does shingles increase a person's risk of dementia?

Shingles, a viral infection caused by the reactivation of the chickenpox virus, results in a painful blistering rash along one side of the body or face from nerve inflammation. There has been scientific speculation that such inflammation may increase a person's risk of dementia. However, a new study has found that shingles is not associated with an increased risk of dementia. The study is published in the June 8, 2022, online issue of Neurology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer#Fat People#Senior Health#Local Health#The Mayo Clinic#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Education
verywellmind.com

What Is Lewy Body Dementia?

A protein called alpha-synuclein makes up Lewy bodies. In people with LBD, this protein forms in clumps on brain neurons. These clumps disrupt the regular functioning of neurons. Eventually, these neurons die. A build-up of this protein also affects chemical messengers in the brain. Lewy bodies are one of the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Power 102.9 NoCo

The Alzheimer’s Association: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease

Everyone, at some point, has forgotten where they placed their keys or why they walked into a room, so how do you know when it may be something more serious?. Well, The Colorado Chapter Alzheimer's Association Senior Director of Marketing and Communications, Jim Herlihy, spoke with "Tuned In to NoCo" about the10 warning signs to look for when someone may be suffering from Alzheimer's Disease and how you can learn more at their upcoming Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) happening July 31 - August 4.
COLORADO STATE
MedicalXpress

Vitamin D deficiency directly linked to dementia

Dementia is one of the major causes of disability and dependency among older people worldwide, affecting thinking and behaviors as you age. But what if you could stop this degenerative disease in its tracks?. A world-first study from the University of South Australia could make this a reality as new...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical Daily

Long COVID: Six At-Risk Groups Identified

As medical experts continue to exert effort in better understanding long COVID, they have identified six groups of people who might be the most at risk of developing the post-COVID syndrome. Despite the extensive case reports and studies conducted on long COVID, the condition remains a medical mystery. Scientists are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Dementia: Blood levels could point to early loss of neuronal connections

Researchers from DZNE and Ulm University Hospital have identified a protein in the blood that may indicate the degradation of neural connections years before the onset of dementia symptoms. If these findings are confirmed, recording this protein called "beta-synuclein" could contribute to the early detection of Alzheimer's disease and possibly also help to assess nerve damage resulting from stroke or traumatic brain injury.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Untreated vision impairment in older adults linked to dementia

A new study of studies reveals a strong correlation between vision loss and dementia and cognitive impairment. Further research should investigate a potential causal connection. Getting eye examinations and treating vision issues as they arise is beneficial for people as they age. It is common for older people with dementia...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Handgrip strength, neurocognitive measures linked in older adults

Among men and women, handgrip strength (HGS) is associated with measures of neurocognitive brain health, according to a study published online June 23 in JAMA Network Open. Kate A. Duchowny, Ph.D., from the University of California in San Francisco, and colleagues examined the association between HGS and dementia, reduced cognition, and poorer neuroimaging outcomes among U.K. Biobank participants aged 39 to 73 years enrolled from 2006 to 2010. A subsample of 190,406 adults were evaluated.
WORKOUTS
WYTV

WYTV

Houston, TX
86
Followers
119
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Youngstown's local news leader.

 https://www.wytv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy