Wimbledon attendance so far down 11% on 2019, analysis shows

Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black, as well as Dame Anna Wintour and Gareth Southgate are among the guests sitting in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today, Saturday 2 July.The Royal Box, located on Centre Court at the legendary SW19 sports venue, has 74 seats reserved for the royal family and invited guests of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).Wimbledon organisers also handed out hundreds of free tickets to Ukrainian refugees in a bid to welcome them to their new homes last week.In a couple of weeks, the special ticket holders will be able to...
Comments / 0