Tennis

Wimbledon attendance so far down 11% on 2019, analysis shows

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttendance at this year's Wimbledon is down 11% for the first three days compared with three years ago, according to analysis by the PA news agency. A total of 114,573 people visited this year's Championships...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black, as well as Dame Anna Wintour and Gareth Southgate are among the guests sitting in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today, Saturday 2 July.The Royal Box, located on Centre Court at the legendary SW19 sports venue, has 74 seats reserved for the royal family and invited guests of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).Wimbledon organisers also handed out hundreds of free tickets to Ukrainian refugees in a bid to welcome them to their new homes last week.In a couple of weeks, the special ticket holders will be able to...
UEFA
The Spun

Look: Meet the Girlfriend Of Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios

On Saturday afternoon, tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios stepped on the court for a third round match against No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon. Kyrgios has long be regarded as one of the most talented players in the sports. However, his short temper and on-court antics seemingly always get in the way of his ability to win.
TENNIS
The Spun

Venus Williams Has Incredible Retort To Reporter's Question

One of the biggest surprises at Wimbledon this year is that Venus Williams is competing with Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles tournament. On Friday, Williams and Murray defeated Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-2 in their opening-round match. Following this match, Williams spoke to reporters about...
TENNIS
SPORTbible

People Shocked By How Much Food And Drink Costs At Wimbledon

Social media users have been left shocked after tennis fans revealed the staggering cost of food and drink at Wimbledon. The world famous tennis tournament has returned with over 40,000 people attending each day, but it's not just the action on the court that has the internet talking. The eye...
TENNIS
The Independent

‘This isn’t tennis’ – crowd split over fiery match between Kyrgios and Tsitsipas

The Wimbledon crowd has been split over whether they enjoyed a drama-filled match between two fiery players who picked up three code violations between them.Australia’s Nick Kyrgios was cautioned for swearing, while Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas breached the rules twice for smashing the ball away into the crowd.Their Court 1 spectators booed loudly in scenes expected of a football match, and those leaving described the game as everything from “embarrassing” to “absolutely incredible”.Tennis coaches and brothers Alex and Will Page, both from Twickenham, said the players’ intense dislike for one another was clear from the side-lines.Max said: “It was a fiery...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Martina Navratilova 'gutted' to miss out on Wimbledon's Centre Court centenary celebrations after nine-time singles champion tests positive for Covid THIS morning

Tennis legend and nine-time Wimbledon singles champion Martina Navratilova has said she is 'gutted' to have missed out on attending the 100th anniversary of SW19's Centre Court this afternoon after testing positive for coronavirus. Navratilova only tested positive for the virus this morning ahead of the long-awaited celebrations at lunchtime,...
TENNIS
Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Alcaraz shows excellent sportsmanship at Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz is showing that the future of tennis is in good hands thanks to his sportsmanship. Alcaraz lost in four sets on Sunday in the fourth round at Wimbledon against Jannik Sinner 6-1, 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-3. In the third set — the only set Alcaraz won — the 19-year-old won a point with a nice drop shot. Sinner slipped and went to the ground while chasing after the ball.
TENNIS
BBC

Wimbledon: The 'brutal' world of doubles tennis

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Venus Williams and Jamie Murray took their first step as a pairing into the "brutal world" of doubles tennis with an opening victory in the mixed event at Wimbledon.
TENNIS
BBC

Allstar B: Ros Canter's gold medal-winning horse put down after injury

Allstar B, the horse on which Great Britain's Ros Canter won world individual eventing gold in 2018, has been put down after being injured at the World Equestrian Festival. British Equestrian said the gelding, 17, sustained "an irreparable injury" during the cross-country event. Canter and Allstar B were competing for...
ANIMALS

