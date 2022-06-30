Wimbledon attendance so far down 11% on 2019, analysis shows

The Wimbledon crowd has been split over whether they enjoyed a drama-filled match between two fiery players who picked up three code violations between them.Australia’s Nick Kyrgios was cautioned for swearing, while Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas breached the rules twice for smashing the ball away into the crowd.Their Court 1 spectators booed loudly in scenes expected of a football match, and those leaving described the game as everything from “embarrassing” to “absolutely incredible”.Tennis coaches and brothers Alex and Will Page, both from Twickenham, said the players’ intense dislike for one another was clear from the side-lines.Max said: “It was a fiery...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO