Fireworks show set for Saturday night

Friday night, about 8:30, Yankton Police, Yankton County EMS, and Yankton County Search and Rescue responded to the Discovery Bridge for a report of a female screaming under the bridge. Upon arrival it was discovered that a female had fallen onto a ledge of the discovery bridge, Cedar County Sheriff’s Office assisted Yankton Police Department with closing down northbound traffic on the Discovery Bridge as Yankton County Search and Rescue hoisted the female to safety. The female was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital for unknown injuries by Yankton County EMS. South Dakota Game Fish and Parks also assisted on scene.

YANKTON COUNTY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO