Fireworks show set for Saturday night

By Paul Hughes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two-day Big, Bang, Boom celebration in Norfolk culminates Saturday night with the organization’s annual fireworks display at Skyview Park. Big, Bang, Boom president Don Wisnieski says the city’s radio and television stations go...

News Channel Nebraska

No one injured as early-morning Norfolk fire damages home

NORFOLK, Neb. -- No one was injured in an early-morning morning fire that damaged a northeast Nebraska home on the 4th of July. At 1:57 a.m., Norfolk Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the 1200 block of W. Madison Avenue in Norfolk regarding the smell of smoke in a residential kitchen.
WOWT

Nebraska State Patrol recovers live grenade in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. (WOWT) - A live grenade was recovered in Norfolk. The Nebraska State Patrol is calling it a “friendly reminder” to call the authorities if you ever find military ordnance. NSP says the live grenade was recovered in Norfolk Sunday. The NSP bomb squad was called out...
News Channel Nebraska

Fire near Meadow Grove just before holiday weekend

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A barn fire occurred on 538th RD near Meadow Grove before the holiday weekend. Meadow Grove Fire Station said that the fire was in an old barn that contained hay. Authorities said there were no injuries, and the fire took three hours to put out.
wnax.com

Woman Rescued After Fall from the Discovery Bridge

Friday night, about 8:30, Yankton Police, Yankton County EMS, and Yankton County Search and Rescue responded to the Discovery Bridge for a report of a female screaming under the bridge. Upon arrival it was discovered that a female had fallen onto a ledge of the discovery bridge, Cedar County Sheriff’s Office assisted Yankton Police Department with closing down northbound traffic on the Discovery Bridge as Yankton County Search and Rescue hoisted the female to safety. The female was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital for unknown injuries by Yankton County EMS. South Dakota Game Fish and Parks also assisted on scene.
Woman Falls onto Ledge of Discovery Bridge

The Yankton Police Department, Yankton County EMS, and Yankton County Search and Rescue responded to a report on Friday night at the Discovery Bridge of a female screaming under the bridge. The Yankton Police Department says that on arrival to the scene it was discovered that a female had fallen...
News Channel Nebraska

One person taken to hospital after car crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb.-- One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle collision in Norfolk on Thursday morning. Around 10:20 am, a call came in for a car crash at 1300 Omaha Avenue. Captain Chad Reiman told News Channel Nebraska that the cause of the crash due to a person...
NebraskaTV

Health Alert: Toxic algae found in Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. — If you're planning on taking a dip in the lake this weekend, you may want to reconsider. The state has issued health alerts for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Rockford Lake in Gage County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County.
Investigation leads to drug arrest of two men

STANTON - Two Northeast Nebraska men are behind bars after a drug investigation by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office. According to Sheriff Mike Unger, 24-year-old Richard Brachle of Randolph and 23-year-old Dalton Kolar of Laurel were arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of possession with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance and child abuse.

