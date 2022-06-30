Man sentenced to life without parole for Fort Worth officer's death

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A woman was shot in the face after shining her high beams at a passing vehicle in Fort Worth early Monday morning, police said.At approximately 3:44 a.m. July 4, Fort Worth police were sent to the 7-Eleven on North Beach Street in response to a shooting.When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the face.The victim told police she had been traveling westbound in the 4000 block of King's Oak Lane when an approaching vehicle had their high beams on. Police said the victim then "briefly illuminated her high beam headlamps to indicate to the approaching driver to dim their headlamps."Police said when the approaching vehicle was about to pass the victim, she was struck. The victim then traveled to the 7-Eleven for help.The victim was subsequently taken to Harris Hospital in good condition.There is currently no suspect in custody and this remains an ongoing investigation.

