Man sentenced to life without parole for Fort Worth officer's death

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the men responsible for the murder...

CBS DFW

Dispute between Fort Worth roommates leads to fatal stabbing, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A dispute between two roommates in Fort Worth led to a fatal stabbing early Monday morning, police said.At about 1:28 a.m. July 4, Fort Worth police were sent to the 2400 block of Shropshire Street in response to a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.Additionally, a second man received non-life threatening injuries and was treated and released.Police said the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute between roommates and that there is a suspect in custody.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Woman shot after shining her high beams at passing vehicle, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A woman was shot in the face after shining her high beams at a passing vehicle in Fort Worth early Monday morning, police said.At approximately 3:44 a.m. July 4, Fort Worth police were sent to the 7-Eleven on North Beach Street in response to a shooting.When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the face.The victim told police she had been traveling westbound in the 4000 block of King's Oak Lane when an approaching vehicle had their high beams on. Police said the victim then "briefly illuminated her high beam headlamps to indicate to the approaching driver to dim their headlamps."Police said when the approaching vehicle was about to pass the victim, she was struck. The victim then traveled to the 7-Eleven for help.The victim was subsequently taken to Harris Hospital in good condition.There is currently no suspect in custody and this remains an ongoing investigation. 
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Woman Shot in the Face During Road Rage Incident: Police

A woman from Fort Worth was shot in the face during a road rage incident on Monday morning, police said. According to the Fort Worth Police department, officers responded to 820 North Beach Street, the 7-Eleven convenience store and gas station, shortly before 4 a.m. When officers arrived, they located...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Woman hurt in apparent road rage shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating what may be a road rage shooting at Beach Street and Highway 121 on the northeast side of the city. Police said a woman flashed her bright lights at an oncoming vehicle that had its bright lights on early Monday morning. She ended up being shot in the face.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Video: 3 officers shot in Haltom City

Newly released video shows the moment three police officers were shot in the Fort Worth suburb of Haltom City. All three are expected to be okay. Police said the man killed two other people and then himself.
HALTOM CITY, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police release footage from chase, officer-involved shooting of domestic violence suspect

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Police have released video showing what led up to the moment when officers opened fire on a man in west Fort Worth on Wednesday, June 29.Footage shows the driver of a pickup hitting a Fort Worth police cruiser blocking off a street. Officers tried to get Alejandro Molina Cornelio, 31, to stop, but he never did.Just minutes earlier, Fort Worth police said that they received a 911 call from Cornelio's sister, who said that her brother had a gun, broke into her home, and tried to get away with several children."Oh my gosh, he's at the...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

2 children hospitalized after Fort Worth apartment fire

FORT WORTH, Texas - Firefighters rescued two children from a burning apartment in Fort Worth. The fire started early Sunday at an apartment complex on Meadowbrook Gardens Drive, which is on the city’s east side. When firefighters arrived, they learned that a man and two children had escaped through...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Video shows Haltom City suspect open fire on officers

A neighbor's Ring video shows the moments a man opened fire on Haltom City officers Saturday, injuring three officers. The suspect killed two people, police said, and was later found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. **Warning: Graphic Video. Haltom City police chief requested this video be released**
HALTOM CITY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Amber Alert canceled: 17-year-old teen believed to be kidnapped by ex-boyfriend near Dallas found safe, police say

GARLAND, Texas – Seventeen-year-old Yadhira Medina has been found safe after authorities in north Texas say she was possibly abducted by her ex-boyfriend. Medina was reported missing in Garland, which is northeast of Dallas Saturday night. Garland PD said in a release that Witnesses told officers that the suspect, 20-year-old David Maldonado, allegedly dragged her in his vehicle “against her will.”
GARLAND, TX
chicagopopular.com

A man kills two people and injures four in Texas

Haltom City (CP) — A gunman killed two people and wounded four, including three police officers, before killing himself Saturday night in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas. All of those injured in the shooting, which occurred in a residential area, had injuries that were not life-threatening and were...
HALTOM CITY, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas bar to close after violent incidents

DALLAS - A Dallas bar will close Monday because of repeated complaints from neighbors about violence. The Dallas Morning News reports the OT Tavern on Lower Greenville will shut down at the end of the day. A man was shot and killed outside the bar in March. Two women were...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Shooting shuts down parts of I-35 in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A shooting has shut down parts of I-35. The shooting happened at around 8:40 p.m. on June 30 in the southbound lanes near Risinger Road in Fort Worth.The victim, a man, has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition.This story is developing.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

19-year-old killed, woman injured in shooting at Dallas apartment complex, police say

DALLAS — One woman has died, and another is in the hospital following a shooting late Thursday night, Dallas police said. Around 11:50 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call at the Tides Apartments located in the 9500 block of Wickersham Road. When officers arrived, they found one victim, identified as 19-year-old Jamiah McCoy, on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Comments / 0

