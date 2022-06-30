ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Will Mecole Hardman take over Tyreek Hill’s Role?

By Patrick McCaw
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mecole Hardman has taken a backseat to Tyreek Hill his whole career. With Tyreek Hill out of the picture will Hardman take over as the big-play receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs?. Previous Career Production. In Hardman’s previous three seasons with the Chiefs, he has been a formidable third...

thegamehaus.com

Comments / 0

