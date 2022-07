A former Kentucky star is speaking out after he was involved in a serious car crash earlier this year. Tyler Ulis made a public appearance in Lexington this week to host a youth skills camp. Ulis spoke with local news station WKYT and gave an update on his recovery. The ex-Wildcats guard, who was in a wheelchair, said he has not walked in five months. Ulis added that he will hopefully start walking again in the next month and then start running in the next four months. He also remains hopeful about continuing his basketball career.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO