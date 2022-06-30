Town Center in Virginia Beach's Summer Fest goes through Sept. 5

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This Independence Day weekend celebration brought in a rush the Virginia Beach Oceanfront hasn't frequently seen since the beginning of the pandemic. "We have multiple lots, multiple sizes and every one of them is full before noon," said Steven Salles, a parking lot attendant at 23rd Street.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Oceanfront is packed this July 4th. With classic summer weather temperatures in the high 80s and low risk for rip tides, locals and visitors are out doing everything from swimming to surfing, fishing, and parasailing. Tom Gill, Chief of the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service,...
HAMPTON—The Pollo Loco building that sat empty for years at the corner of Power Plant Parkway and Pine Chapel Road in front of Bass Pro Shops is vacant no more. MOMO’s Café will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony in celebration of its recent move to the location. The event will take place on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 2pm to 4pm.
OCEANFRONT — Seda and Samet Yumusak, both natives of Turkey, know how much Americans love coffee, and they decided to provide Virginia Beach locals and tourists with their favorite beverage served hot or iced in a variety of styles and blends. The couple’s vision resulted in VLOVE Coffee, an...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It didn’t get too packed along the beach and boardwalk on Friday; however, locals and visitors shared their excitement while spending time by the water. "To get away, take a breather before I start teaching summer school," said Northern Virginia teacher Kisha Hawkins. “We...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For the second time in a day, first responders have recovered the body of someone who drowned in the Chesapeake Bay off of a Shore Drive beach. In this instance, according to Virginia Beach Police, the victim is a 44-year-old man from Virginia Beach. This...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 12-year-old boy who was last seen at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning has been found deceased after an extensive search effort according to the U.S. Coast Guard. According to information provided by police, the child's name is Zamari Wilson, and he and his family...
YORK-A residential community in Greater Williamsburg has recently been sold. On June 29, Berkadia announced the sale of The Bend at Arbordale on Bulifants Boulevard near the Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center. The Bend at Arbordale is a 289-unit garden-style multifamily property. The community features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Lifeguards in Virginia Beach are offering advice on how to keep children safe this summer while in the water. At the official halfway point in the 2022 summer tourist season, families from across the globe celebrated Independence Day with picture-perfect conditions at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. 98 Lifeguards around resort […]
