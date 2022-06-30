ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Town Center in Virginia Beach's Summer Fest goes through Sept. 5

WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntertainment will be featured nightly...

www.wavy.com

Comments / 0

Related
peninsulachronicle.com

MOMO’s Cafe To Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony At New Location In Hampton

HAMPTON—The Pollo Loco building that sat empty for years at the corner of Power Plant Parkway and Pine Chapel Road in front of Bass Pro Shops is vacant no more. MOMO’s Café will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony in celebration of its recent move to the location. The event will take place on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 2pm to 4pm.
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Fest
princessanneindy.com

New coffee shop VLOVE debuts at Virginia Beach resort

OCEANFRONT — Seda and Samet Yumusak, both natives of Turkey, know how much Americans love coffee, and they decided to provide Virginia Beach locals and tourists with their favorite beverage served hot or iced in a variety of styles and blends. The couple’s vision resulted in VLOVE Coffee, an...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13newsnow.com

Oceanfront readies for large crowds leading up to Fourth of July

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It didn’t get too packed along the beach and boardwalk on Friday; however, locals and visitors shared their excitement while spending time by the water. "To get away, take a breather before I start teaching summer school," said Northern Virginia teacher Kisha Hawkins. “We...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Residents plead to stay after Newport News apartment building condemned

Residents were given just a 48-hour notice to vacate the 15-story tower for safety issues. Residents plead to stay after Newport News apartment …. Hiawatha Drive fire in Virginia Beach ruled accidental. Hampton Roads Transit raising pay for workers. Driver flees after crashing into Portsmouth apartment …. 14-year-old with autism...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Residential Community In York County Sells For $100 Million

YORK-A residential community in Greater Williamsburg has recently been sold. On June 29, Berkadia announced the sale of The Bend at Arbordale on Bulifants Boulevard near the Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center. The Bend at Arbordale is a 289-unit garden-style multifamily property. The community features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments...
YORK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Lifeguards swamped with lost and found children

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Lifeguards in Virginia Beach are offering advice on how to keep children safe this summer while in the water. At the official halfway point in the 2022 summer tourist season, families from across the globe celebrated Independence Day with picture-perfect conditions at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. 98 Lifeguards around resort […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy