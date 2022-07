PEORIA, Ill. — We enter the month of the July with Independence Day celebrations across Central Illinois and looking back at a very hot and pretty DRY month of June. “Despite the pleasant end to the month, June was still one to two degrees warmer than normal statewide,” said Illinois state climatologist Trent Ford, “a series of storms moved through last weekend, bringing rain to very dry parts of the state. Precipitation totals from this past week ranged from less than a quarter of an inch in western Illinois to just more than three inches south of the Quad Cities.”

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO