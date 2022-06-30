Cheikhou Kouyate is set to leave Crystal Palace on a free transfer after failing to agree a new deal... with the former West Ham star declining the club's offer of a one-year extension
Cheikhou Kouyate will leave Crystal Palace on Friday after failing to agree a contract extension.
Talks between the player and club over a new deal have been ongoing but have failed to find a positive resolution.
And the former West Ham midfielder will become a free agent on July 1 when his contract expires.
Kouyate, 32, was open to staying at Selhurst Park but wanted a two-year contract.
Given his age the Eagles were only prepared to offer the Senegal international a 12 month extension.
Joining from the Hammers in 2018, Kouyate has played a key role for the Eagles - making close to 150 appearances for the club.
But with Palace on the verge of completing a move for Lens midfielder Cheick Doucoure, the south London club have a younger, ready-made replacement for Kouyate ready to go.
Comments / 0