Sergio Romero 'is interested in a shock return to Manchester United' less than 12 months after being ditched from Old Trafford... with Erik ten Hag needing an able deputy for David de Gea as Dean Henderson prepares to exit

By Ben Willcocks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero is interested in a return to Old Trafford less than one year after leaving the club, according to reports.

The Red Devils, who are keen to recruit a new back-up goalkeeper ahead of Dean Henderson's imminent loan move to Nottingham Forest this summer, let Romero exit on a free transfer last year and join Italian club side Venezia.

The Argentinian shot-stopper is a free agent once again following Venezia's relegation from Serie A, and it is believed he would be open to a Manchester United return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vv07N_0gQl37Bg00
Sergio Romero is reportedly open to a return to Old Trafford less than one year after his exit

A source close to the goalkeeper has admitted that Romero 'would always come back' to Old Trafford if an opportunity presented itself, according to Manchester Evening News.

The 35-year-old failed to make a single appearance during his final campaign with the Red Devils, having fallen down the pecking order to Henderson.

He even revealed last October that he was often forced to train alone at the club, having fallen out of favour with former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3smkZU_0gQl37Bg00
He claimed that he was forced to train alone whilst at Man United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fGJ42_0gQl37Bg00
Romero won an FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League (pictured) during his time at the club

But it is believed, despite his frosty exit, that Romero still holds a lot of love towards Man United and would happily return to act as second fiddle to David de Gea.

The goalkeeper played 61 times in six seasons at the club and featured predominantly in United's midweek fixtures, either in the Champions League or more frequently the Europa League.

His final appearance for the Red Devils came during the Europa League quarter-finals against FC Copenhagen in August 2020.

IN THIS ARTICLE
