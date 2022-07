GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police in Greensboro are investigating an early-morning shooting. According to police, they responded to Floyd Street just before 2:30 a.m. Monday about a shooting. When they got on scene, they found Michael Allen Lea, 61. Lea had been shot and later died from his injuries. There is no suspect information available […]

