ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

Port of Benton terminates local railroad company lease after 10+ years of legal spats

By Cory McCoy
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48yJ1D_0gQl1sDe00

A Tri-Cities port has terminated a lease with a railroad company over a maintenance dispute, but the railroad says this is just the latest in a legal fight dating back more than a decade.

The Port of Benton announced Wednesday that it had ended its lease with Tri-City Railroad Co., which was operating the port’s Southern Connection rail network, according to a news release from the port.

The connection is a 16-mile-long rail line running between Center Parkway in Kennewick and Horn Rapids Road in north Richland.

The lease termination, effective June 17, came after a Benton County Superior Court ruled in May that Tri-City Railroad was in default on its lease because the company had not properly maintained the rail system.

The move follows a 2018 attempt to evict Tri-City Railroad, in a bid by the port and the city of Richland to extend Center Parkway behind the Columbia Center Mall.

The railroad opposed the move, filing a federal whistleblower lawsuit.

At the time, the Tri-City Herald reported that the railroad alleged the city and port were actively working to undermine its relationships with the long-haul railroads, and that it was forced to move its switching activities from the Richland Junction to UP-owned facilities in downtown Kennewick in 2011.

The recently settled lawsuit is just the latest in a series of disputes between the two entities.

Herald records also show the two have clashed repeatedly over the use of the line, which culminated in a 2009 lawsuit. That litigation was settled in 2011 in favor of the port.

Rydel Peterson, an attorney representing the railroad, told the Tri-City Herald that while the railroad had agreed to a settlement with the port, it was essentially a matter of the railroad fighting to maintain its business until it became unsustainable. The railroad has vacated its offices at 2579 Stevens Dr. in Richland, and has handed off operations of the rail line.

“It’s been an ongoing fight and struggle, and at the end of the day the taxpayer-funded litigant prevailed over the small business,” Peterson said. “They basically ran out of money.”

Peterson said that the fight over more than a decade has led to the demise of the small railroad company. He said that while it does have other business interests, and won’t be shuttering completely, he feels as if they’ve been run out of town.

“I t’s just kind of a cautionary tale,” he said. “Make sure you pay attention to who’s running your local municipalities and districts, because if they set their sights on you and don’t like you they have the backing of the taxpayers to run you out of business.”

The port said in its news release that it is in the process of establishing a contract with a new company, RailWorks, to manage rail inspections and maintenance on the line until a new operator is in place. The port also said that Advance Signal & Contracting will be taking over signal maintenance and inspection.

Until the new railroad company contract is established, anyone with rail-related emergencies, problems or needs at the 2579 Stevens Dr. building in Richland, should contact the port’s 24-hour monitored line at 509-375-3060.

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Business tidbits: Yakima Walmarts adding gas stations; Cheese Junkies closes doors

• The two Yakima Walmart locations will be adding gas stations and convenience stores. City of Yakima officials issued building permits on May 9 for a new fuel station canopy and new convenience store for the Walmart at 6570 W. Nob Hill Blvd., and for a new fuel station canopy, new convenience store and kiosk for the Walmart at 1600 E. Chestnut Ave.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Removal of 35,000 toxic waste drums marks end of Pasco Landfill cleanup. What comes next?

PASCO, Wa. — After three decades, work is coming to a close at one of the largest landfill cleanups in Washington state. On Wednesday, the Washington Department of Ecology celebrated removal of more than 35,000 drums of industrial waste from the Pasco Sanitary Landfill Superfund site — a significant milestone in the environmental cleanup at the site, now in its third decade.
PASCO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kennewick, WA
Business
Richland, WA
Business
Local
Washington Business
Benton County, WA
Government
City
Tri-cities, WA
Tri-cities, WA
Government
Tri-cities, WA
Business
City
Richland, WA
Richland, WA
Government
County
Benton County, WA
Local
Washington Government
Benton County, WA
Business
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Government
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima considers annexing land at west edge of city

The Yakima City Council will decide at its meeting Tuesday whether it wants to accept a request by property owners to annex more than 38 acres west of the city, near Coolidge Road and South 94th Avenue. The proposed annexation includes four parcels totaling 38.3 acres from two different property...
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Port Said#Spats#Tri City Railroad Co#The Richland Junction
nbcrightnow.com

Dollar Tree in Grandview up in flames early Monday morning

GRANDVIEW, Wash. - A Dollar Tree off Grandview up in flames around 3:00 a.m. Monday morning. The Grand view Police Department were first to arrive on scene followed by West Benton Fire, who was arriving from another fire earlier. A car was seen leaving the scene, however there's no description...
GRANDVIEW, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
ClarkCountyToday

Sockeye fishing expands on much of the Columbia River as returns exceed expectations

OLYMPIA – With sockeye salmon returning to the Columbia River in numbers well above the preseason forecast, fishery managers announced Thursday that sockeye fishing will open from the Astoria-Megler Bridge on the lower river to the Highway 395 Bridge at Pasco, and daily limits increase from there to Chief Joseph Dam near Bridgeport on the upper river.
HOBBIES
Yakima Herald Republic

PHOTOS: 4th of July Carnival at State Fair Park

Scenes from the 4th of July Carnival Saturday, July 2, 2022 at State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Pudgy’s Tea & Spice opens in Glenwood Square in Yakima

Offering green teas, black teas, organic tea and spices and gifts, Pudgy’s Tea and Spice opened last month in Glenwood Square, 5110 Tieton Drive, No. 280, in Yakima. Owner Brian Nott said he and his wife would frequently travel to the Cup & Kettle tea and spice shop in Leavenworth, but the pandemic and ensuing rise in gas prices have made trips difficult.
YAKIMA, WA
Nationwide Report

22-year-old Kody G Bruton and 56-year-old David O’ Brien injured after a crash in Benton County (Benton County, WA)

Authorities identified 22-year-old Kody G Bruton, of Kennewick, and 56-year-old David O’ Brien, of Lewiston, Idaho, as the victims who suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck on Thursday in south Benton County. As per the initial information, the four-vehicle pile-up took place at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Highway 14,...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nomadlawyer.org

Yakima : Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Yakima , Washington

Yakima, Washington, is a popular destination for wine lovers. It’s located in the Yakima Valley which is one of the most fertile areas in the Pacific Northwest. There are many family-friendly attractions available in the area, including museums and performance venues as well as outdoor natural attractions. Some attractions may be temporarily closed. Hours and availability may have changed.
YAKIMA, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
2K+
Followers
183
Post
412K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy