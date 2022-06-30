ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Drugs recalled for overdose threat — stronger pain pills put in weaker pills’ bottles

By David J. Neal
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mQ6ls_0gQl1rKv00

A packing mistake that can have deadly consequences caused Bryant Ranch Prepack to recall one lot each of Morphine Sulfate 30 mg Extended-Release tablets and Morphine Sulfate 60 mg Extended-Release tablets.

The 60 mg pills were put in bottles labeled for the 30 mg dose, and vice-versa.

“Patients prescribed the 30 mg dose who receive the 60 mg dose could be at risk for overdose and death ,” the risk statement of the Bryant Ranch-written recall notice says. “Patients prescribed the 60 mg dose who receive the 30 mg dose may experience withdrawal and untreated pain if the dose given is too low.”

This covers lot No. 179642, expiration date 11/30/2023, NDC No. 63629-1088-01 for the 30 mg tablets and lot No. 179643, expiration date 8/31/2023, NDC No. 63629-1089-01 for the 60 mg tablets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37R0Ba_0gQl1rKv00
Bryant Ranch Prepack’s Morphine Sulfate 30 mg Extended-Release tablets FDA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ocmwv_0gQl1rKv00
Bryant Ranch Prepack’s Morphine Sulfate 60 mg Extended-Release tablets FDA

If you have either of these tablets, either as a patient or as a seller, stop using them or selling them and reach out to Bryant Ranch by email at cs@brppharma.com or by calling 877-885-0882, Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time. Use that contact information if you have questions about this recall.

If this or any drug causes a problem, after notifying a medical professional, let the FDA know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088. Then, notify the manufacturer.

Comments / 5

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Pain Pills#Morphine#Bryant Ranch Prepack#Cs Brppharma Com#Eastern#Medwatch Adverse Event
BGR.com

Urgent aspirin, ibuprofen, & acetaminophen recall: 400,000 bottles a child safety risk

Aspirin, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen are common over-the-counter drugs that most people have around the house. The drugs can relieve pain and reduce fevers, among other things. Additionally, many people use these drugs to treat various other chronic health issues. But buyers should know there are four separate recall actions concerning various brands of aspirin, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen.
HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

FDA warns against using Plug Heist Trap House ‘homemade’ infant formula

The FDA has sent out an alert for parents and caregivers of infants who consume infant formula advising them to stop using “homemade” infant formula from Plug Heist Trap House. The manufacturer was marketing this product as an infant formula with no product labeling and did not submit...
HEALTH
Popculture

CVS Recalls Product Over Possible Bacteria Contamination

A CVS Health essential might have some unwanted ingredients according to this latest recall from the FDA. The product in question is the CVS Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution Lemon Flavor, with the contamination being microbial bacteria Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens. Ingestion of the bacteria could lead to invasive infections due...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Three men died within three months of each other 'after taking designer opioid N-pyrrolidino etonitazene which is 1,000 times more powerful than morphine and is sold on dark web'

Three young men have died within three months of each other after taking a new designer drug sweeping the dark web which is 1,000 times more powerful than morphine. Students Dylan Byfield-Levell, 20, Jakob Wozniak, 19, and entrepreneur Miles Davis, 27, died after taking the opioid N-pyrrolidino etonitazene in Birmingham.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
BGR.com

2 tons of meat hit with recall: Check your fridge now to avoid getting sick

Certain mini parmesan salami sticks from Creminelli Fine Meats are part of a significant recall, as the product contains an egg protein known to cause allergies. The egg ingredient is part of the parmesan recipe but doesn’t appear on the salami sticks’ packaging. As a result, people who are allergic to eggs might accidentally eat the meat and experience potentially fatal side effects.
COLORADO STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Elmo Dies Of Myocarditis After Receiving COVID Vaccine￼

Reports have confirmed that beloved Sesame Street resident Elmo died unexpectedly this morning just a few hours after receiving the COVID vaccine. “Elmo not feeling so good,” Elmo reportedly said just moments before collapsing. Officials concluded the cause of death to be “unknown” although medical examiners claim he died...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
10K+
Followers
939
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy