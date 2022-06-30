ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olney, TX

Olney in America event happening today

texomashomepage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — If you want to celebrate the Fourth of July little early, you can head on...

www.texomashomepage.com

Texoma's Homepage

Local farm holds 4th of July celebration

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Early Fourth of July celebrations started at Kings Good Vineyard and Berry Farm with a fundraiser for Holy Family Classical Academy’s upcoming school year. “This is a general fundraiser for our school. It’s just a good opportunity for families to come and get together during the summer and you know have […]
CLAY COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Independence Day celebrations across Texoma

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Independence Day celebrations are taking place all over Texoma in the days leading up to July 4th. Find one near you below: Thursday, June 30, 2022 2nd Annual Olney in America Independence Day Celebration – Head out to Olney for live entertainment, food trucks and family fun from 6 to 9 p.m. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Popular local Mexican restaurant to close

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We now have learned the fate of a popular Mexican restaurant in Wichita Falls. Fiesta Mariachi management has confirmed the sale of the building to Nacol’s Jewelers. Fiesta Mariachi’s last day will be July 13, 2022, according to their Facebook page. “To our beloved Fiesta mariachi Customers, I want to thank […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Where to park at the Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls is anticipating the 2022 Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest to have the event’s largest turnout yet. It all takes place on the grounds of the MPEC in Wichita Falls, but with the parking lot tore up for construction, the city has had to come up with a backup plan. They believe their decision is the safest and most efficient option.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

City of WF teams up with SAFB for Fourth in the Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls is hard at work preparing for this year’s Fourth in the Falls. For the first time ever, the city and Sheppard Air Force Base have joined forces to host this event. Usually they alternate between hosting it at SAFB...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Humane Society of Wichita County: Meet Casper!

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Casper is a three-month-old puppy who is very sweet, he loves people and playing with other dogs, and he is looking for a forever home!. Officials with the Humane Society said they aren’t entirely sure of Casper’s breeds, but they don’t expect Casper to grow any larger than 50 pounds.
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

How to keep your pet safe during 4th of July

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Fourth of July is just hours away and before the loud sound of fireworks start, people at Emily’s Legacy Rescue want to remind pet owners not to leave your furry friend alone. While the Fourth of July is a fun time for people to get together and have a good […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Alley Cat Vintage Mercantile to expand

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - At the edge of downtown, the vintage store Alley Cat is expanding. The owners are taking over the business right next door and will merge the entire space into one. With just under 40,000 square feet for both areas, it’s an exciting opportunity for the owner to expand her collection.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Texoma lake levels continue to decline

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Lake levels continue to decline across Texoma, so the City of Wichita Falls is approaching stage one of their drought plan. We’ve had 15 days of 100+ degree weather so far this summer and we aren’t even in July yet. It looks like...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Bureau of Land Management offering $1,000 incentive to adopt a wild horse

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you ever wanted to own a horse, have some extra space and would like to earn $1,000, now might be your best chance. The Bureau of Land Management is hosting a wild horse and burro adoption event at the MPEC on July 8-9. This two-day event is set to feature 120 adult and yearling horses and burros that once roamed free on public lands in the west.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
CBS DFW

Severe drought leads North Texas counties to issue disaster declarations, banning fireworks

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The threat of wildfires has led to at least four counties issuing disaster declarations banning fireworks, including Johnson, Navarro, Palo Pinto and Parker Counties. The lack of rain has led to severe drought conditions. The Texas A&M Forest Service reporting about 75% of the state is currently under a burn ban. That's why Navarro County Judge H. M. Davenport is now taking those additional preventive measures.   "We were inundated with people calling saying please ban the fireworks because they didn't want to take a chance," he said. Every year big crowds of people gather just outside city limits to shoot off fireworks. You can how dry the grass is here — which is why this order is necessary."Drying out, that puts everybody who lives in the country in the unincorporated areas and some of them even closer to the city really in a fire danger," Davenport said. Heading into the weekend, fire crews are on standby ready to respond to calls.You can still buy most fireworks at local stands, but the penalty for firing them will be $500 to $1,000 depending on the type. 
CORSICANA, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls water bills may increase by 9%

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officials have proposed to the City of Wichita Falls a 9% increase on residents’ water bills for them to afford the increased cost in the chemicals used to clean the drinking water. “The overall average for our chemical budget is up 43%,” Daniel Nix,...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Seymour Highway road work to begin

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Road work for part of Seymour Highway will soon give you a smoother ride. Starting Tuesday, TxDOT crews will be overlaying the road between the railroad bridge, west of Fairway, to just west of Barnett Road. That work will continue through next Friday. So, flaggers will be out on the project […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Toddler found in swimming pool in Iowa Park hospitalized

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — A toddler has been hospitalized following a near drowning incident Thursday morning in Iowa Park. The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, to the Iowa Park Clinic to check on a young child that had almost drowned earlier that morning. When they arrived at the […]
IOWA PARK, TX

