Ricky Martin slapped with $3M lawsuit with ‘career-ending allegation’

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
 4 days ago

Ricky Martin has been hit with a $3 million lawsuit from his ex-manager Rebecca Drucker.

Drucker — who worked with Martin from 2014 to 2018 and then again from 2020 to 2022 — is suing the Latin music icon, 50, for unpaid commissions, according to legal docs , filed Wednesday in Los Angeles Central District Court, that mention a “potentially career-ending allegation.”

Drucker noted that she worked with him on two separate occasions due to his “personal and professional life [being] in absolute turmoil” and allegedly helped the Puerto Rican singer navigate the world of “recording contracts, touring and sponsorship deals, and other professional endeavors.”

“Rebecca Drucker saved Ricky Martin’s career,” the 15-page suit, seen by The Post, alleged. “There is just one problem: Martin completely and maliciously refused to pay Rebecca the millions of dollars in commissions that he owes her under their management agreement.”

“With Rebecca at his side, Martin made millions of dollars and therefore owes Rebecca substantial commissions,” the complaint claimed.

The Post has reached out to Martin’s rep for comment.

Drucker also claimed in the suit that the “Livin’ la Vida Loca” crooner was threatened and intimidated with a “potentially career-ending allegation” in September 2020.

“Rebecca has also fiercely protected Martin,” she alleged in the suit, noting that she “advised him and brought in top litigation counsel to handle the matter.”

Due to her help and knowledge of the music industry, she noted, Martin reportedly “emerged unscathed and proceeded with his professional resurgence.”

“Now set to play a lead role in the highly anticipated Apple TV+ series ‘Mr. and Mrs. American Pie,’ Martin is once again primed to reach the heights of fame and fortune,” Drucker claimed.

The lawsuit also accuses Martin of having “a toxic work environment” and discussed “a particularly ugly incident in Dubai involving Martin and his representative José Vega” in 2018.

Drucker also claimed in the lawsuit that although “Martin’s career flourished since he rehired Rebecca as his manager in May 2020,” she was “forced to deal with a litany of Martin’s personal issues, such as problems with the nanny he hired to care for his children, Martin’s nonpayment of taxes and his substance abuse.”

The document then alleged that there was a “forced” ending of their business relationship and claimed the former Menudo singer manipulated and lied to her, which led to her departure earlier this year.

Drucker alleged that Martin has “threatened” her to keep her mouth shut and stay silent with a nondisclosure agreement. She has refused to sign the NDA and has requested a trial by jury and causes of action in her file.

New York Post

