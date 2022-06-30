ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauwatosa, WI

63 Days to Purdue Football: Marcus Mbow

By jumboheroes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn football it can so often be a next man up mentality. Sophomore offensive lineman Marcus Mbow has worked himself into being that next man up. He will likely be a reserve guard on this talented...

59 Days to Purdue Football: Farrell Henderson III

Adding walk-ons is always good. Adding a walk-on from a championship program is even better. Farrell Henderson III - Fr. Indianapolis, IN (Cathedral HS) Henderson is a redshirt freshman walk-on. He comes to Purdue from Cathedral HS in Indianapolis, where he had a decorated career. The Fighting Irish won the last two Class 5A state championships with him, going 27-2 the last two seasons with both losses to 6A Center Grove. They rolled through the state playoffs each time, winning all 11 playoff games by double digits. This past season their closest challenge in the tournament was a 23-7 win over New Palestine.
Boilermaker Alliance: NIL Collective announced

Per the J&C, Purdue has finally gotten their heads out of their asses. Looks like this private collective will work with Purdue's newly created Director of NIL engagement. Bobo: "We need one, honestly, because there’s a competitive reality to it right now." However, per the article this collective won't...
