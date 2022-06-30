Mabel Helen Schade, age 90, of Glencoe, Minnesota, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, at Savage Senior Living in Savage, Minnesota. Funeral Service will be held Friday, October 21, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe with interment in the Church Cemetery in Glencoe. Visitation will be held Friday, October 21, 2022, from 9:30-11:00 A.M., one and half hours prior to the service at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to First Evangelical Lutheran Church or the Minnesota Hospice Foundation (17645 Juniper Path, Lakeville, Minnesota 55044). Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.

GLENCOE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO