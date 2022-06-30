Read full article on original website
Mabel Helen Schade
Mabel Helen Schade, age 90, of Glencoe, Minnesota, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, at Savage Senior Living in Savage, Minnesota. Funeral Service will be held Friday, October 21, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe with interment in the Church Cemetery in Glencoe. Visitation will be held Friday, October 21, 2022, from 9:30-11:00 A.M., one and half hours prior to the service at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to First Evangelical Lutheran Church or the Minnesota Hospice Foundation (17645 Juniper Path, Lakeville, Minnesota 55044). Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.
Toward Zero Deaths Honors Renville Co Woman With Award
Mary Erickson, Renville County safe roads coalition coordinator, was among the 11 individuals and one organization honored by the Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths program for her work to save lives through improved traffic safety efforts. The awards were announced at the 2022 Statewide Toward Zero Deaths Conference in St. Cloud....
Two Injured in Fairfax Crash
A two-vehicle crash in Fairfax Tuesday morning seriously injured a Wisconsin man. The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 70-year-old Harry McCroy of Appleton was traveling southbound on Highway 4 and a semi, driven by 48-year-old Frank Yost of Lafayette, was traveling westbound on Highway 19 and collided in the intersection.
Body of Missing Nicollet Man Found
The body of a Nicollet man who has been missing since September 30 has been found. The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 28-year-old Jeffrey Abrahamsen was found Friday in a wooded area near Minneopa State Park. A cause of death is pending autopsy results. Family members...
