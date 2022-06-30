12-year-old boy shot in Hickory, 16-year-old identified as shooter, police say

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 12-year-old boy shot during a confrontation in Hickory was found lying next to the road Wednesday evening, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Police said a woman called authorities around 6:16 p.m. to report that six to seven minors were on the porch at her home on 6 th Avenue SW threatening to assault her 16-year-old son who was inside.

While officers were on the way to the scene, another 911 call was received from a 2 nd caller who said several shots had been fired behind the home.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 12-year-old boy lying next to the road in the 500 block of 7 th Avenue SW. The child was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities said the boy had been carried away from the home by another juvenile. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Hickory Police said the 16-year-old boy that lived at the home was identified as the shooter. He reportedly remained on scene for officers to arrive.

Police have not said if any of the minors are facing charges.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator A. Callicutt directly at 828-261-2623 or acallicutt@hickorync.gov .

