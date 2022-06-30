How Shower Beers Are Good For You, According To Science

The popularity of cold coffee is on the rise. The cold brew coffee market has increased by 26.24% in 2021, and is expected to increase by $1.37 billion by 2025, according to PR Newswire. And now, Califia Farms is meeting this increased demand for cold brew with the launch of their very own dairy-free Iced Café Mixers. The plant-based beverage brand noticed a need for coffee creamers that complement cold brew, and they decided to fill that need with the first-of-its-kind plant-based coffee creamer that is specifically designed to mix well and retain its flavor in iced coffee. These cold brew Iced Café Mixers are made from a rich blend of oat and almond milk. They come in two sweet flavors: Vanilla Sweet Crème and Caramel Crème, each with just 3 grams of sugar per serving, according to VEGWORLD Magazine.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO