Kansas State

Madisons Casey Helm Kansas Gatorade Boys Track Athlete of the Year

By Greg Rahe
KVOE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadisons’ Casey Helm has been named the 2022 Kansas Gatorade...

kvoe.com

KVOE

Kansas Turnpike wreck in Chase County sends two people to El Dorado for medical treatment

A pair of wrecks on the Kansas Turnpike during Saturday’s storm activity led to reported injuries. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a wreck around 8:20 pm near mile marker 97, just southwest of the Matfield Green service exit, sent two people to Susan B Allen Hospital in El Dorado for treatment. The driver, 44-year-old Quincy Norris of Peoria, Illinois, was southbound when he lost control of his car due to the wet highway. The car hit the center barrier wall.
EL DORADO, KS
KVOE

Legal changes in Kansas involve elections, ag producers

Certain legal changes of note officially took place Friday with the advent of the state’s new fiscal year. For election matters, a new law bans a governor from legal agreements changing state election law without lawmaker approval. HB 2252 was passed by Republican lawmakers as an override of a veto from Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.
KANSAS STATE

