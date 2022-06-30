ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

UNC Basketball extends offer to four-star James Brown

By Nick Delahanty
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter watching him play during the first day of the NBPA Top 100 camp, the UNC basketball program wasted no time extending an offer to James Brown. Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball staff were on hand for the first day of the NBPA Top 100 camp, which is taking place...

keepingitheel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Legendary High School Basketball Coach Died This Weekend

A local community in Newport, Rhode Island is mourning the loss of a man who impacted so many young lives over the course of his high school basketball coaching career. Over the weekend, former Rodgers Vikings coach Jim Psaras passed away at the age of 58. Over 26 seasons from 1988-2014, Psaras won 421 games and trio of state championships, only missing the playoffs three times.
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Orlando, FL
Basketball
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
Orlando, FL
College Basketball
Orlando, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Basketball
On3.com

Top-100 recruit Tackett Curtis names top 3 schools

Many (La.) four-star linebacker Tackett Curtis has trimmed his list down to three schools: Ohio State, USC and Wisconsin. Curtis took official visits to all three schools during the month of June. He is the No. 98 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Warriors fill backcourt void with former NBA champion

The Golden State Warriors are bringing in a former NBA champion to fill the void left by Gary Payton II and Otto Porter. The Golden State Warriors won their fourth NBA title in eight years after defeating the Boston Celtics in six games. With that, those that wer on the team that were impending free agents were bound to cash in on contracts with new teams. That is exactly what happened after Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. left for the Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors, respectively.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hubert Davis
Person
James Brown
Larry Brown Sports

Ohio State AD makes big admission

On the same day Ohio State’s leadership welcomed USC and UCLA into the Big Ten Conference, university athletic director Gene Smith made an interesting reveal. Smith admitted that during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, he considered leaving the Big Ten and having Ohio State go independent. And to counteract the millions of dollars that likely would have been lost, he also considered OSU getting its own TV rights deal.
FanSided

Miami football beats out Alabama, Tennessee, USC for top OT in 2023 class

The Miami Hurricanes football program was able to secure the commitment of five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa. Looking to bring their football program back to its former heights, the Miami Hurricanes were able to pry away former alum Mario Cristobal from the Oregon Ducks to become their head coach, effectively replacing Manny Diaz after three years. The Hurricanes were not only getting a winning head football coach in Cristobal, but also a top-tier recruiter. That has shown with their latest commitment.
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

G.G. Jackson calls South Carolina report as ‘rumors’

UNC basketball fans were sent into a panic on Sunday afternoon when a story from Jamie Shaw of On3 suggested that five-star recruit G.G. Jackson could de-commit from UNC and eventually end up at South Carolina. The story is behind a paywall but suggested that there’s a chance that Jackson could de-commit and join the Gamecocks instead. There was also talk of reclassifying to 2022 and playing right away. Whenever a report like that surfaces and there’s a long ways to go before signing day, there’s some reason to be concerned. But now a day later, Jackson is addressing that report and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Basketball#Unc System#Usa Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC Basketball commit picks up MVP honors

The NBPA 100 camp is an annual event that allows the top high school players across the country to showcase their skills in front of coaches and scouts. It’s a big event filled with the biggest names in high school basketball. And this year, it was UNC commit G.G. Jackson that stole the show. The South Carolina native was named the 2022 NBPA Top 100 MVP for the event, impressing with his skills over the past week. Jackson was a standout from Day 1 and carried that into the rest of the camp, being the best player on the court and earning...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Analyst praised this area of UNC commit G.G. Jackson’s game

UNC basketball commit G.G. Jackson is coming off a big showing in the NBPA Top 100 camp where he took home MVP honors. The five-star recruit lived up to the billing of being the top player in the 2023 class and should carry that ranking through the Summer. While Jackson has proven to be a top player, one analyst praised a certain area of his game that might be a little underrated for the forward position. Rivals reporter Russ Wood was on hand for the event and talked about Jackson’s game: Jackson missed each three-pointer he attempted in his afternoon game on Thursday...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star wide receiver sets commitment date

Mack Brown and the UNC football program are hoping their hot streak on the recruiting trail continues this week. After landing seven prospects a week ago, including three on Friday, another top target of the Tar Heels is set to make his announcement. Four-star wide receiver Chris Culliver took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal that he is making his decision on Monday afternoon. Culliver set a time for 5:30 p.m. central as his recruitment comes to an end. The 6-foot-3, 174-pound Culliver has a total of 18 offers but cut his list down to seven finalists: UNC, Virginia Tech, NC State,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
On3.com

Four-star South Carolina target shares announcement date

South Carolina target offensive lineman Oluwatosin Babalade has shared when he’ll make his college decision. The 6-5, 308-pound four-star took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that he’ll be making his announcement on Sunday July 31. South Carolina is considered to be heavily in the mix for Babalade,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels crack Top 5 for four-star defensive back out of Florida

It’s been a good week for Mack Brown and the UNC football program, landing several recruits for their 2023 class. But they also received some good news for a recruit that is not yet ready to commit. Four-star defensive back Braeden Marshall provided an update to his recruitment on Sunday, narrowing his list of 32 offers down to just a top 5. Marshall took to Twitter to reveal that he’s now focusing on UNC, UCF, Pitt, Nebraska, and Wisconsin. He’s also set to make his commitment on July 30th, picking between those five finalists. #UCF still very much in the running for @LMRamsFootball 4⭐️ DB @MarshallBraeden. pic.twitter.com/Q0SEUfdxnO — Chris Boyle (@ChrisBoyleDBNJ) July 3, 2022 The 5-foot-10, 170-pound defensive back hails out of Lake Mary, Florida and is ranked No. 394 overall, No. 41 defensive back and No. 78 player in the state of Florida per the 247Sports recruiting rankings. Marshall was on UNC’s campus for an official visit at the end of June and also took visits to Pitt, UCF, and Wisconsin. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

FanSided

264K+
Followers
499K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy