APD identifies driver who died after fiery crash on I-35 last week
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police on Wednesday identified a driver who died after a fiery crash on Interstate 35 in north Austin last Friday.
Police said he was Carl Anthony James, 27.PAST STORY: One in critical condition following fiery crash on I-35
The crash took place just before 3 a.m. on June 24 in the 14600 block of N. Interstate 35 northbound. That’s near Wells Branch Parkway and Howard Lane.
APD said the crash involved two vehicles — one rear-ended the other.
Medics took James to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
On the day of the crash, police told KXAN a person was trapped inside one of the cars as it caught fire. Austin-Travis County EMS said then that adult was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.
