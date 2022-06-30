ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
APD identifies driver who died after fiery crash on I-35 last week

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police on Wednesday identified a driver who died after a fiery crash on Interstate 35 in north Austin last Friday.

Police said he was Carl Anthony James, 27.

PAST STORY: One in critical condition following fiery crash on I-35

The crash took place just before 3 a.m. on June 24 in the 14600 block of N. Interstate 35 northbound. That’s near Wells Branch Parkway and Howard Lane.

APD said the crash involved two vehicles — one rear-ended the other.

Medics took James to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

On the day of the crash, police told KXAN a person was trapped inside one of the cars as it caught fire. Austin-Travis County EMS said then that adult was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with details about the crash can call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.

