New Technique Detects Typhoid Infections Faster

technologynetworks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn international team of researchers found a new technique for detecting typhoidal Salmonella infections that can significantly help vaccination planning in countries where typhoid is prevalent. The new approach detects typhoid antibodies in dried blood spots. It is faster and more accurate than blood cultures and simplifies disease detection in remote...

www.technologynetworks.com

