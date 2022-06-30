ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Anonymous ‘hacks period tracker apps and deletes data to protect abortion seekers’ after Supreme Court decision

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

THE hacker group Anonymous claims they've "hacked and deleted" data from menstrual tracking apps to protect the identity of potential abortion seekers.

The hacktivists' latest claims come as American women have begun deleting their period tracking apps amid the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the abortion ruling, Roe v Wade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wQjcz_0gQkvBFF00
The hacker group Anonymous has allegedly hacked and deleted data from menstrual tracking apps to protect women's identity Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bPna7_0gQkvBFF00
American women have begun deleting their period tracking apps amid the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the abortion ruling, Roe v Wade Credit: Getty

"Data from menstrual tracking apps have been hacked and deleted to avoid identifying possible abortion in states where abortion is now banned. #Anonymous #OpJane," the hacker group tweeted on Thursday.

American women fear the data collected by the apps could be used against them in future criminal cases in states where abortion has become illegal.

Women began deleting the apps in May when a draft of the court's opinion that suggested they would overturn Roe v Wade was leaked.

However, it's since intensified after the court voted to veto the federal right to abortion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g1O62_0gQkvBFF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E2YBm_0gQkvBFF00

Period tracking apps like Flo have announced a new "anonymous mode" feature that will allow users to remove their name, email, address and technical identifiers from their profile.

"You deserve the right to protect your data," Flo tweeted on June 24 after the Supreme Court's decision.

"We will soon be launching an 'Anonymous Mode' that removes your personal identity from your Flo account, so that no one can identify you."

Flo has amassed more than 48million active users and is one of the biggest health apps on the market.

ROE V WADE OVERTURNED

The court's 5-4 decision will leave the issues of abortion up to state legislators, which will ultimately result in a total ban on the procedure in about half of the states.

Associate Justice Samuel Alito was joined in his opinion by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

In the court's June 24 ruling, Alito called Roe "egregiously wrong from the start".

He said the Constitution "does not confer a right to abortion," declaring that the decision should ultimately be left to the state to regulate.

"Abortion presents a profound moral question The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion.

"Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. The Court overrules those decisions and returns that authority to the people and their elected representatives."

The states that may implement total or near-total abortion restrictions include Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Fbgj_0gQkvBFF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11GKPh_0gQkvBFF00

Democrat-appointed Justices Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissented.

“With sorrow—for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection—we dissent,” they wrote.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Forced to Travel Out of State for Abortion After Roe Reversal

A 10-year-old Ohio girl had to travel out of state to undergo an abortion after she was referred by a child abuse doctor following the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal, the Indianapolis Star reports. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Indianapolis, told the newspaper she was the one to take the call from a colleague in Ohio seeking urgent help for the girl, who was six weeks and three days pregnant when the state’s six-week abortion ban suddenly took effect. The girl rushed to get the procedure done in Indiana, which is also expected to severely restrict or ban abortions in the next few weeks after the Supreme Court’s ruling. For now, while the procedure is still legal in Indiana, providers say they’ve seen a surge in patients coming from Kentucky and Ohio. “It’s hard to imagine that in just a few short weeks we will have no ability to provide that care,” Bernard was quoted saying.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Vice

Clarence Thomas Says Why Stop at Abortion When We Can Undo the Entire 20th Century

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade—the 1973 Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal nationwide. This means in 13 states, abortion will be banned within the next 30 days. Missouri banned all abortions minutes after the Supreme Court decision was announced. According to Planned Parenthood, more than 36 million people could lose abortion access. It’s a major victory in the 50-year conservative effort to take control of the nation’s highest court and roll back the rights of women and LGBTQ+ people.
CONGRESS & COURTS
E! News

Pink Has a Scathing Message for Her Fans Who Support Supreme Court's Abortion Ruling

Watch: Pink is Honored With Icon Award at the 2021 BBMAs. Pink wants no fans who support the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. On June 25, a day after SCOTUS voted 5-4 to reverse the landmark 1973 ruling that established women's constitutional right to abortion in the United States, the pop star issued a scathing statement on Twitter, which went viral.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Clarence Thomas says Supreme Court should ‘reconsider’ legalising same-sex marriage and contraception in wake of Roe decision

Justice Clarence Thomas, in his opinion concurring with the overturning of Roe v Wade and effectively ending constitutional protections for abortion in the US, called on his colleagues in the US Supreme Court to overturn the rulings that currently protect the right to contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage. On Friday, in his concurrent opinion to Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Thomas emphasized that SCOTUS should “reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell. ““Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous’... we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#State Supreme Court#U S Supreme Court#Health Apps#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#American#The Supreme Court#Overturne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
creators.com

St. Teresa Has Some Bad News for Republicans

"There are more tears shed over answered prayers than unanswered prayers," St. Teresa of Avila said. Republicans may soon learn just how that works. It used to be that Republican politicians with no fixed views on abortion could pray loudly for an end to Roe v. Wade. They knew that their stances would please abortion foes while not alarming the pro-choice majority. As long as Roe remained a law protecting the right to end a pregnancy, pro-choice voters open to other aspects of the Republican platform could shrug at such candidates.
RELIGION
Law & Crime

Here’s Why Justice Thomas Didn’t Mention Interracial Marriage When He Asked the Court to Rethink Several Cases After Overturning Roe v. Wade

A predictable chorus of critics has risen to excoriate Justice Clarence Thomas for — in the chorus’s view — hypocritically excluding a case that established a constitutional right to interracial marriage from a list of constitutional rights Thomas believes should be overturned along with Roe v. Wade (1973). A very brief sampling of the criticism is included below; the alleged hypocrisy cited by the critics is that Thomas, who is Black, is married to a white woman. Therefore, according to the critics, Thomas is refusing to jettison a constitutional right he enjoys while simultaneously trouncing the rights enjoyed by others.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
562K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy