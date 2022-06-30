ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

LifeShare’s ‘United We Give’ Blood Drive

By Jasmine Anderson
KNOE TV8
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROE, La. (KNOE) - LifeShare’s ‘United We Give’ campaign kicks off Thursday, June...

www.knoe.com

KNOE TV8

LifeShare sees record donations during annual blood drive

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - LifeShare Blood Center had record-breaking number of donations this past weekend during their United We Give blood drive. LifeShare and Waitr announced that this year’s United We Give blood drive brought in 2,048 donors. This was 10% more than last year’s campaign, making it the third year straight that the drive surpassed the previous year’s total.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Medical Equipment Scams Part 2

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Fake medical equipment scam calls can take on many forms. Often, the callers claim they are with Medicare or a familiar medical provider, or tell you that your “free” equipment is ready for pickup if you “press one.” Once you press a button, however, you will begin to receive more unwanted calls and requests to convince you to disclose your personal information.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

El Dorado Fire Department rescues residents trapped in water

KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Several inches of rain fell upon Union County Sunday morning and afternoon. Video by James Carroll. Flash flooding hit south Arkansas on the day before Independence Day. Over five inches of rain. Life Church WM hosts Community Block Party, partners with Boys...
EL DORADO, AR
KNOE TV8

Downtown Billiards takes on its Inaugural Rib Cook-Off

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe kicked off its 2nd Annual Downtown Block Party with several events on Saturday, and the Inaugural Rib Cook-Off at Downtown Billiards in Monroe was one of them. A lot of cooking took place at the night bar beginning at 8 a.m. on...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

City of Monroe ends 2nd Annual Downtown Block Party with fireworks and live music

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe hosted its 2nd Annual Downtown Block Party all day Saturday. The event lasted from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022 featuring live music, food trucks, local makers and additional activities. Hundreds of people gathered at the River Market in Monroe beginning at 7 p.m. for live bands, tasty food and to get the best view of the fireworks on the river that started right at 9 p.m.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

What’s Your Story? Crocs save local teen from tragedy

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - JP Ditta recently survived a scary situation on the Ouachita River. In this edition of “What’s Your Story”, award-winning feature writer Aaron Dietrich tells the story of how a pair of crocs and quick-thinking saved a local teen’s life.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

New $8,000 mower stolen from Monroe veterans group

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Monroe says someone has vandalized their property and stolen an expensive new mower they just obtained. A spokesperson for Post 1809 said on Wednesday night their chainlink fence was cut open and someone took down their security lights. Someone also cut open the gate chain and took the lawnmower valued at $8.000.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

KNOE.com: List of ArkLaMiss 4th of July Weekend Events

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Here’s a list of things happening on the 2022 4th of July weekend. Underlined entries are expected to include fireworks shows. The following events are for Saturday, July 2, 2022. Fireworks Over Lake D’Arbonne. The Chamber will be hosting our annual Fireworks Show Over...
MONROE, LA
KSLA

New Louisiana law might help teacher shortage

Pews filled with loved ones listened to speeches from those close to Caldwell. SPD says he's the suspect in a shooting that happened at a gas station on Jewella Avenue. Police say this was not their first run-in with Kelly. GETTING ANSWERS: Why is there litter near the Christian Service...
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler

El Dorado Fire Department rescues residents trapped in water. KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Cars stalled in El Dorado flash flooding. Updated: 13 hours ago. Several inches of rain fell upon Union County Sunday morning and afternoon. Video by...
EL DORADO, AR
KNOE TV8

Bastrop settles nearly 15-year-old firefighters lawsuit

Bastrop, La. (KNOE) - The City of Bastrop has settled a nearly 15-year-old lawsuit. Mayor Betty Alford-Olive announced on June 30 that the city had reached an agreement to settle a 2008 lawsuit that claimed the city’s pay practice for firefighters violated state law. “We appreciate our firefighters,” Mayor...
BASTROP, LA
KNOE TV8

An electrical trade school starts grads at more than 80k a year

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Anyone, looking to make a change in their profession listen up. One local trade school says their graduates make more than $80,000 a year. The Monroe Electrical Training Alliance Director Matt Green says the program is a great opportunity for students who don’t want to go to college. The program is training the next group of electricians. In order to get into the trade school, students must have reliable transportation, pass a drug test, and be at least 18 years old.
MONROE, LA
KEDM

OPSO searching for missing man

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently attempting to locate a missing person, Christopher Hamilton, age 54. Mr. Hamilton was last seen in the Bawcomville area in West Monroe on June 15, 2022. He is described as a White male, 5’-11” tall, weighing 160 lbs. with green eyes and brown hair. He is believed driving a gray 2006 Toyota Tundra.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe PD seeks identities of people in SUV in shooting investigation

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police in Monroe are turning to the community for help solving a shooting at Parkview Apartments. It happened on June 28, 2022, according to police. “The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the owner/occupants of the black SUV in the attached photos. The suspect vehicle was involved in a shooting on June 28, 2022 at 1101 Richwood Road #2 that left one person injured.
KNOE TV8

Man with 5 kids in car accused in drive-by shooting on Hwy. 165

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested a man accused of opening fire on two women outside a Monroe convenience store last week. And he did this, authorities say, while five children were in the car with him. According to a warrant affidavit for the suspect, Javaries Samrico Thomas, 33,...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Pro-choice advocates in Monroe held an abortion rights protest

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The fallout continues after the Roe V Wade decision. Pro-choice advocates held a protest against the ruling outside the Ouachita Parish Courthouse. One of the organizers says it’s important to fight for women’s rights. “I have blocked a lot of family members over it...
MONROE, LA

