LifeShare’s ‘United We Give’ Blood Drive

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Anyone, looking to make a change in their profession listen up. One local trade school says their graduates make more than $80,000 a year. The Monroe Electrical Training Alliance Director Matt Green says the program is a great opportunity for students who don’t want to go to college. The program is training the next group of electricians. In order to get into the trade school, students must have reliable transportation, pass a drug test, and be at least 18 years old.

MONROE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO