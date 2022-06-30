Krystal Dees

Chief Jimmy Travis reports the arrest of James Ballard, Jr., 35, from Roseland, on a slew of charges stemming from a domestic disturbance. In the early morning hours of July 3, 2022, deputies arrived at Ballard's residence and could hear voices and footsteps inside. After several times knocking and announcing their presence to no avail, a search warrant was submitted and approved, after which entry was made into the residence. Shortly after making entry, Ballard gave up and was taken into custody with K9 assistance.

ROSELAND, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO