Baton Rouge, LA

Krystal Dees

By Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home
 4 days ago

Krystal passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the age of 39 years old. She was born in Baton...

Frank Sinagra

A resident of Tickfaw, Frank died Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Summerfield Senior Living in Hammond. He was 86 years old. Frank was a member of Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Church. Visitation will be at McKneely & Sons Funeral Home, Hammond, on Friday July 8, 2022, from 9:00 a.m....
HAMMOND, LA
LPSS appoints three new principals for 2022-2023 school year

LIVINGSTON, La. – The Livingston Parish School Board on Thursday (June 30) approved the appointment of three new substitute principals for the 2022-2023 school year: Jill Dupuy, substitute principal of Springfield High School; Amy Cheney, substitute principal of Freshwater Elementary; and Bridget Castille, substitute principal of Denham Springs Elementary.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Roseland man arrested on outstanding warrants

Chief Jimmy Travis reports the arrest of James Ballard, Jr., 35, from Roseland, on a slew of charges stemming from a domestic disturbance. In the early morning hours of July 3, 2022, deputies arrived at Ballard's residence and could hear voices and footsteps inside. After several times knocking and announcing their presence to no avail, a search warrant was submitted and approved, after which entry was made into the residence. Shortly after making entry, Ballard gave up and was taken into custody with K9 assistance.
ROSELAND, LA

