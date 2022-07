Pearl Ray Kenney died on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Chateau de Notre Dame in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was born on March 27, 1937, in New Orleans to the late Estella Aguilar Kenney and Vernon Marchant Kenney, who left his family before Pearl Ray was born and whom she never met. Pearl Ray was the youngest of eight children, all of whom preceded her in death: sisters Myrtle Bell Kenney Roberts Ribaul and Jeanette Kenney Burkstaller, and brothers Vernon, Donald Clarendon Kenney, Oliver David Kenney, Jean Merritt Kenney, and Marchant Akin Kenney. She is survived by a myriad of nieces, nephews, and their children.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO