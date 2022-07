James Cameron is responsible for some of the best movies of all time, such as Aliens and Terminator. He is also responsible for Avatar, the underwater adventure movie from the 2000s – a movie which made a hell of a lot of money, and then everyone forgot about for the next ten years. That is, until Cameron announced he was making another four Avatar movies (yes, you read that right, four more).

