Pharmaceuticals

DC Lifts Need of Doctor’s Recommendation for Medical Marijuana Access

By Jane Smith
thedcpost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe DC Council passed an emergency bill on Tuesday, June 28 allowing patients over the age of 21 to access medical marijuana without a doctor’s recommendation. DC residents will now have the option of “self-certifying” that they need to use marijuana for medical purposes. The bill...

